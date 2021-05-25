Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Genetic Basis Of Autism Spectrum Disorder
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Genetic Basis Of Autism Spectrum Disorder

There are a number of different genetic changes that have been found [to be] associated with autism

0
autism
Children with autism may have only one copy of those genes, instead of the usual two. Pixabay

Scientists have taken another big step toward identifying the genetic flaws which may cause autism, a type of neurological development disorder. In the latest development, laboratory mice have been genetically engineered to produce autism-like behaviors. Researchers have known that certain genetic defects are associated with autism. One of the most common is known as a deletion, when a child inherits only one gene or group of genes, instead of the normally inherited pair, one from each parent.

In particular, there is a cluster of 27 genes on chromosome 16. Children with autism may have only one copy of those genes, instead of the usual two. Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory used mice that were genetically engineered to have this same kind of deletion defect. Then, they observed the mice.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

“What we found was really, really amazing,” says senior author Alea A. Mills. “They have a number of features that are used to diagnose children with autism. They’re hyperactive, they have repetitive behaviors, and they have a lot of sleep deficits.” Mills said they also studied the brains of the laboratory mice. Co-author Mark Henkleman, of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, ran MRI scans on the mice.

Autism
Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory used mice that were genetically engineered to have this same kind of deletion defect. Pixabay

“And what he found was that there were eight different regions of the brain that were severely affected. Interestingly, one of these regions of the brain is the hypothalamus,” Mills says. And previous research has linked the hypothalamus with some repetitive behaviors that are characteristic of autism.

ALSO READ: Free National Helpline For Autism Affected Families Launched

So is this deletion – a missing second copy of this 27-gene cluster – the “cause” of autism? Mills says it’s not that simple. “There are a number of different genetic changes that have been found [to be] associated with autism. There could be a network of interacting players, but I don’t think there will be a single region [of the genome] that is responsible for all cases of autism, from what we’re seeing.”

Still, putting together pieces of the genetic puzzle surrounding autism may help researchers understand the disorder better, and that might lead someday to new therapies. And the development of mice with autism-like behaviors may help scientists in the process. The research paper by Alea Mills and colleagues is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (VOA/JC)

Previous articleWhat Causes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder?
Next articleBeneficial Effects Of Meditation On Inflammation

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Aiming Towards A Leprosy-Free World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty years ago this month, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted a resolution to eliminate leprosy as a public health problem. Today, as the 74th...
Read more
Business

How Has The Popularity Of Bitcoins Risen To The Next Level Within A Brief Time Period?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas The advancement in technology has led to the availability of several amazing inventions for the public. These inventions have raised their level...
Read more
Business

How One Can Choose The Perfect Bitcoin Platform Within A Couple Of Seconds?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas You would have understood the fact that if an individual wanted to have suitable bitcoin trading, then it is essential to land...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,502FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Aiming Towards A Leprosy-Free World

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty years ago this month, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted a resolution to eliminate leprosy as a public health problem. Today, as the 74th...
Read more

How Has The Popularity Of Bitcoins Risen To The Next Level Within A Brief Time Period?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas The advancement in technology has led to the availability of several amazing inventions for the public. These inventions have raised their level...
Read more

How One Can Choose The Perfect Bitcoin Platform Within A Couple Of Seconds?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas You would have understood the fact that if an individual wanted to have suitable bitcoin trading, then it is essential to land...
Read more

Covid-19 Mortality Associated With Two Signs Easily Measured At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Simply monitoring respiration rate and blood-oxygen saturation at home can cut the risk of death due to Covid-19, finds a study. According to the...
Read more

Here’s Why Nutricosmetics Are Integral To Your Beauty Routine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health is wealth, and healthy skin could be a self-explanatory display for itself. According to Stephen Defelice, any food or part of a food...
Read more

Kailash Kher Talks About Politics In The Music Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Kailash Kher is a household name today, but he looks back to recall his share of ups and downs during his early years...
Read more

Forget Those Occasional Cigarettes: There Is No Safe Level Of Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is no safe level of smoking, according to a new study. Even one cigarette a day can shorten your life while quitting later...
Read more

Ideas To Transform Ethnic Wear Into Indo-Western Fashion!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The elegance and appeal of Indian ethnic wear have been maintained since days of yore, and the occidental culture has consistently been interested in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,502FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada