Macron's victory gives a boost to the relationship between India and France.

President Emmanuel Macron's victory in France, carved out in exceptionally difficult circumstances, has triggered quiet celebrations in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly tweeted a message of congratulations to Macron, with whom he shares treasured personal chemistry.

"Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Two points stand out in the tweet. PM Modi called President Macron his "friend" spotlighting the special personal bond between the two leaders. Second, the PM made it plain that India wanted to "deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership", underscoring a vision of elevating India-France ties to an altogether new level, which will count on the global stage.

There are real reasons why India-France ties can together touch the sky. Both countries have an extensive and growing partnership in the arena of cutting-edge technology, which will count in making advanced weapons. The two share deep and abiding geopolitical interests in the Indian Ocean. Besides, the two countries are merely scratching the surface in their collaboration in Africa where they can leverage each other's comparative strengths.

Grasping the moment, PM Modi is heading to Paris to personally convey his good wishes to Macron - a special gesture that is meant to tunnel the India-France relationship to unchartered territory and, possibly, help it attain escape-velocity.

The Hindustan Times is reporting that PM Modi is expected to meet Macron between May 2-6 when he visits Europe, including Germany, the other European heavyweight.

Already special partners in the tech sphere, Modi's visit is likely to impart urgency to transfer to India Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, which allows conventional submarines to stay underwater for a long duration, greatly enhancing their lethality. The transfers will be part of India's refurbished 30-year plan for modernizing its submarine fleet.

The key to updated deterrence is the changes that have been made to the 30-year submarine plan, which was first approved in July 1999 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The original plan approved in July 1999, had envisaged the induction of 24 diesel attack submarines.

But given China's military rise and aggressive posturing, the Indian navy, instead, now wants to induct 18 conventional diesel attack submarines including those with AIP technology, of which, France is arguably a market leader.

The transfer of AIP technology will be part of PM Modi's signature Atmanirbhar Bharat project. France is also expected to build high thrust aircraft engines in India apart from working with New Delhi on mapping the Indian Ocean bed.

In nuclear technology, French energy group EDF intends to build six, third-generation EPR reactors in Jaitapur, western India. Once complete they will general 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, sufficient to light up 70 million households.

In the geopolitical space, France is already helping India to extend its reach in the Indian Ocean.