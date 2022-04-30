Indonesia invited Ukraine's Zelensky to the G20 summit in 2022, Biden oppose Russia

WASHINGTON — The White House is signaling that a decision by Indonesia — which holds this year's Group of 20 presidency — to invite Ukraine to the November summit in Bali is not enough to ensure the attendance of U.S. President Joe Biden — unless Russian President Vladimir Putin is excluded from the gathering.

"Our understanding, and of course you could confirm this with the Indonesians, as we have reached out to them privately, is that they did invite them [Russia] before the invasion. … We've conveyed our view that we don't think they [Russia] should be a part of it," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday.

Earlier Friday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced that he had invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the economic forum's summit.

"We understand the G-20 has a catalyst role in global economic recovery, and when we speak of global economic recovery, there are two important factors right now: COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine," Widodo said in a video remark, outlining the rationale of his invitation to Zelenskyy.

Widodo said he had extended the invitation during a call with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during which Widodo turned down a request for weapons but offered humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. He said that he had spoken to Putin on Thursday and that the Russian president informed him that he would be attending the summit.

"Indonesia wants to unite G-20," Widodo said. "Peace and stability are the keys to global economic recovery and growth." That may be a tall order amid Western leaders' demands to kick Russia out of the group of the world's 20 largest economies. Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, among others, have raised concerns about Putin's participation in the summit and signaled they will not attend if Putin is there.