Birch Nightclub Fire: 25 Killed in Massive Goa Blaze; Police Say Victims Suffocated After Being Trapped in Basement

On 7 December 2025, a massive fire broke out at a prominent nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora, resulting in 25 deaths and 50 injured. The fire is considered one of the deadliest accidents witnessed in the state in recent years. The blaze erupted around midnight at Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane club. According to several reports, the majority of the victims were staff working at the club.

The police have identified the cause of the massive fire that created chaos on Saturday. The fire was triggered by a possible cylinder explosion inside the premises of the well-known club. Goa Police chief Ashok Kumar told PTI that, apart from the club staff, four of the victims have been confirmed to be tourists.

He stated, “A total of 25 people have died, including four confirmed tourists and 14 staff members, while the identities of seven are yet to be established. Six others are injured and undergoing treatment.”

See Also: Critics say Hong Kong fire was due to negligence, not scaffolding

After the incident, several senior officials, including the Director General of Police and teams from North Goa district, arrived at the scene immediately. Shortly after the fire was brought under control, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that three people had died due to their injuries and severe burns, while others reportedly succumbed to suffocation.