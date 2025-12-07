Birch Nightclub Fire: 25 Killed in Massive Goa Blaze; Police Say Victims Suffocated After Being Trapped in Basement

Key Points:
A massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora killed 25 people.
Initial investigation suggests a cylinder explosion triggered the fire, and most victims died due to suffocation in a basement.
Goa government and PMO announced compensation, while authorities ordered an inquiry and fire safety audits across clubs.
On 7 December 2025, a massive fire broke out at a prominent nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora, resulting in 25 deaths and 50 injured. The fire is considered one of the deadliest accidents witnessed in the state in recent years. The blaze erupted around midnight at Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane club. According to several reports, the majority of the victims were staff working at the club.
The police have identified the cause of the massive fire that created chaos on Saturday. The fire was triggered by a possible cylinder explosion inside the premises of the well-known club. Goa Police chief Ashok Kumar told PTI that, apart from the club staff, four of the victims have been confirmed to be tourists.
He stated, “A total of 25 people have died, including four confirmed tourists and 14 staff members, while the identities of seven are yet to be established. Six others are injured and undergoing treatment.”
After the incident, several senior officials, including the Director General of Police and teams from North Goa district, arrived at the scene immediately. Shortly after the fire was brought under control, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that three people had died due to their injuries and severe burns, while others reportedly succumbed to suffocation.
The Chief Minister expressed his grief and condolences to the victims on X, saying, “I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss.”
He further wrote that an inquiry into the accident has been initiated to determine the real cause of the fire. He added that the inquiry will also investigate whether the nightclub had followed the required fire safety measures. “Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law — any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” said Sawant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the tragic fire that claimed at least 25 lives. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and stated that the state government would provide all necessary assistance to those affected.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released a statement announcing financial aid, noting that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. “An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” read the statement.
As per the initial preliminary probe, the fire started on the first floor of the nightclub and later engulfed the entire premises. The inquiry suggested that the cause of death for most victims was suffocation caused by the fire. The basement of the nightclub housed the kitchen and was connected to the first floor by staircases.
Investigators stated that the basement had no emergency exits or proper ventilation. Many staff members working in the kitchen, along with guests who attempted to escape through the basement, died due to suffocation.
Calangute MLA Michael Lobo has called for a “fire safety audit” in various clubs to prevent such incidents in the future. He said, “Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination. The fire incident is quite disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future.”
