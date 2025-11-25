Chinese Authorities Detain Arunachal Woman for 18 Hours, Officials Say Her Indian Passport Is Invalid Because ‘Arunachal Is Part of China’

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Thongdok said she demanded access to a phone and contacted friends in the UK, who helped her reach the Indian Consulate in Shanghai. She said that within an hour, six Indian consular officials arrived at the airport with food. She said they attempted to resolve the situation, but Chinese authorities refused to allow her to travel to Japan.

In an email to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), she described the incident as a “direct challenge to India’s sovereignty,” adding that a geopolitical dispute had been “misdirected at a private Indian citizen.” She urged the government to take up the matter strongly with China and sought compensation for harassment, emotional distress, financial loss, and suffering.

She also alleged that Chinese authorities insisted she rebook her travel only through China Eastern Airlines. She eventually managed to leave China on a flight routed through Thailand, where she is currently staying and working remotely.