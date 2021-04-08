Thursday, April 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Good Mask And Ventilation Likely To Curb Indoor Covid19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Good Mask And Ventilation Likely To Curb Indoor Covid19

The researchers found that with no face covering, droplets from breathing can travel up to 4 feet in five seconds

0
mask
Good ventilation may be key to curtail the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Unsplash

A commercial five-layered mask coupled with social distancing and good ventilation may be key to curtail the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in enclosed spaces like offices, prisons, and hospitals, say researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The findings, published in the journal AIP Advances, showed that just breathing or participating in normal conversation, even without the risk of coughing or sneezing, led to a leakage of air droplets from masks. While a commercial five-layered mask showed full front-of-face protection and minimal leakage below the chin, N-95 masks showed leakage in gaps between the mask and nose. The surgical mask also showed leakage from the front.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Adding a face shield can restrict droplet spread, the researchers noted. This presents a notable challenge in preventing the spread of the virus, currently witnessing the second wave in India with 12.8 million positive cases, they added.

mask
Adding a face shield with a mask can restrict droplet spread. Pixabay

“Our findings show the need for good ventilation systems that take into account the 5 to 10 percent of aerosolized particle leakage that occurs in each breathing cycle as a way to reduce droplet concentration in enclosed spaces,” said Venugopal Arumuru from the varsity. “There also is a need for mask design innovation to reduce side and bottom droplet leakage while providing adequate face comfort,” Arumuru added.

ALSO READ: Atmosphere of Fear Needed in Order To Make People Wear Face Masks, Follow COVID-19 Norms

In an experimental setup, a mechanical breathing simulator was connected to a mannequin standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall to simulate regular breath and slightly longer breath typical of healthy adults standing still or involved in moderate activity, like walking, talking, or participating in assembly work.

The researchers evaluated the efficacy of various mask types, mask-shield combinations, and only face shield use. A fog generator was filled with a mixture of water and glycerin to emulate the consistency of saliva droplets in the diameter range of 1-10 micrometers to reflect airborne transmissibility. Droplet exposure was illuminated and captured by a video camera. The researchers found that with no face covering, droplets from breathing can travel up to 4 feet in five seconds. (IANS/SP)

Previous article1 In 10 Recovered Mild Covid19 Survivors Likely To Face Loss Of Smell, Taste
Next articleResearchers Developed AI Powered Covid19 Symptoms Checkers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tips To Make Your Work From Home More Efficient

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic and remote working, are you still struggling to strike an efficient balance between your home office and...
Read more

An Oral Drug Likely To Be Effective In Stopping Growing Tumors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found that an oral drug can be effective in stopping tumors from growing. The team from the University of Colorado Cancer...
Read more

How Often Should One Engage In A Health Checkup?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As an old phrase says, prevention is better than cure. Likewise, our health is our own responsibility and hence we should keep ourselves updated...
Read more

Here’s What Your New Travel Checklist Should Include

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Travelers, it's time you add a few new essentials to your checklist along with your masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants. This new list will help...
Read more

Researchers Developed AI Powered Covid19 Symptoms Checkers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have developed new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered symptom checkers that can self-assess Covid-19 risk and potentially reduce the number of people going to...
Read more

Good Mask And Ventilation Likely To Curb Indoor Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A commercial five-layered mask coupled with social distancing and good ventilation may be key to curtail the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
Read more

1 In 10 Recovered Mild Covid19 Survivors Likely To Face Loss Of Smell, Taste

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in 10 people who were affected with mild Covid-19 infection and recovered are likely to face loss of smell, taste, and fatigue up...
Read more

Blood Cancer Risk higher than Expected In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The risks of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)-- a type of blood cancer -- in children with Down syndrome is stronger than expected, according to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada