Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training...
EducationIndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

PollCheck training series is open to journalists, journalism students, media educators, bloggers, and community radio station professionals

0
online training series
The GNI aims to offer training on photo and video verification and others. Pixabay

As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls with a new online training series. The Google News Initiative (GNI), in partnership with digital media and information initiative DataLEADS, has opened registration for “PollCheck: Covering India’s Election” online training series in local languages, with a special boot camp for community radio stations.

The GNI aims to offer training on photo and video verification, YouTube for election coverage, data visualization for elections, and how journalists can keep their online accounts and sources safe.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“This PollCheck training series is open to journalists, journalism students, media educators, bloggers, and community radio station professionals. Your participation will be confirmed and a Zoom link will be shared via email,” the GNI team said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Check Out New Courses For Journalism Field Offered By Google India

The GNI India training network was launched in July 2018, onboarding 240 trainers via seven pieces of training of trainers in different Indian languages. Since the inception, the network has trained more than 25,000 journalists, media educators, journalism students, and fact-checkers across the country.

India is set to hold assembly elections in the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and UT Puducherry in March, April, and May. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleBollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media
Next articleWhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

Report: Companies Don’t Have The Leadership To Handle Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite most employees saying they are more productive from home, companies still don't have the leadership and management experience to handle remote work, so...
Read more

Paytm Introduces Smart POS Application For Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced a "Smart POS" (point-of-sale) application for Android phones as well as its latest Internet...
Read more

Check Out “Arike”- India’s Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Aisle, India's second most downloaded dating app on Monday launched its vernacular dating app 'Arike', for Malayalees residing in and out of India. Arike which...
Read more

Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry Guard Duty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi's Hauz Khas police station...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada