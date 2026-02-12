Dirty Water, Daylight Theft and Sick Children: Residents of Dhobi Ghat Gali in Jahangirpuri Battle Everyday Survival Amid Civic Crisis and Administrative Neglect

Dirty water being supplied through water supply pipelines, theft occurring in broad daylight, children falling ill due to unhygienic environment and not being able to go to school: these are some of the many problems the residents of Dhobi Ghat Gali, G-Block Cluster, Jahangirpuri face everyday.

The G-Block colony falls under the Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) Cluster of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Dhobi Ghat, Gali 1800, G Block Cluster, Jahangipuri, Azadpur, falls under the Adarsh Nagar Vidhan Sabha Constituency of Delhi. Adarsh Nagar’s MLA is BJP’s Raj Kumar Bhatia, and the Adarsh Nagar constituency falls under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency. The MP from Chandni Chowk, Delhi is BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal.

NewsGram conducted a ground report of the Dhobi Ghat, Gali 1800 of G-Block JJ Cluster, Jahangirpuri on February 10, 2026. The region is owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The area seems to be neglected by the administration, as dirty sewage water fills the lanes, unhygienic conditions persist and people seem aggravated from systemic failure.