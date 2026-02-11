32-Year-Old Labourer Birju Dies After Falling into Open Manhole in Delhi’s Rohini

During a preliminary inquiry, Budhan Das told Delhi police that he and Birju had consumed alcohol on Monday evening. Around 7:30 pm, while they were walking back to their jhuggi, Birju allegedly lost balance and fell into the open manhole. Budhan said he did not inform anyone that night as he was heavily intoxicated and had lost consciousness. He revealed the incident only after regaining his senses the next day.

Delhi Police officials said Budhan admitted that he did not seek help immediately due to his intoxicated state. After receiving the PCR call, teams from Delhi Police reached the spot and informed the Delhi Fire Service and the DDA. A joint rescue operation was then launched.

Fire brigade personnel recovered Birju’s body from the manhole and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Medico-legal formalities are being completed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Delhi Police said CCTV footage is being examined and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

A friend of the deceased, Sunil Kumar, said Birju had been returning home after drinking with friends when he accidentally slipped into the open sewer. He added that one of Birju’s slippers was found inside the drain, confirming that he had fallen in.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the incident occurred due to government negligence, stating that if the sewer had been properly covered, Birju would not have lost his life.