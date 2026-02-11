32-Year-Old Labourer Birju Dies After Falling into Open Manhole in Delhi’s Rohini

A 32-year-old labourer, Birju Kumar Rai, died after falling into an open manhole in Rohini’s Begumpur area.
Police said the victim had been returning home after consuming alcohol, and his companion failed to alert authorities immediately due to intoxication.
The incident has renewed concerns over uncovered drains and civic negligence, especially after a similar fatal accident that occurred earlier.
In another tragic incident, a 32-year-old daily wage labourer, Birju Kumar Rai, died after falling into an open manhole on vacant land in Rohini’s Begumpur area. The incident occurred on the night of February 9, 2026, near the Mahashakti Kali Temple in Sector 32, and his body was recovered on February 10 after a delayed report. Delhi Police said this was the second such fatal incident in the capital within five days, raising fresh concerns over uncovered drains and pits across the city.
According to the police, a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station at around 2:36 pm on Tuesday, reporting a missing person suspected to have fallen into a sewer. DCP Rajeev Ranjan said the caller, Amir Hussain, informed Delhi police that his friend Birju had fallen into a manhole while returning to their jhuggi.
During a preliminary inquiry, Budhan Das told Delhi police that he and Birju had consumed alcohol on Monday evening. Around 7:30 pm, while they were walking back to their jhuggi, Birju allegedly lost balance and fell into the open manhole. Budhan said he did not inform anyone that night as he was heavily intoxicated and had lost consciousness. He revealed the incident only after regaining his senses the next day.
Delhi Police officials said Budhan admitted that he did not seek help immediately due to his intoxicated state. After receiving the PCR call, teams from Delhi Police reached the spot and informed the Delhi Fire Service and the DDA. A joint rescue operation was then launched.
Fire brigade personnel recovered Birju’s body from the manhole and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Medico-legal formalities are being completed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Delhi Police said CCTV footage is being examined and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.
A friend of the deceased, Sunil Kumar, said Birju had been returning home after drinking with friends when he accidentally slipped into the open sewer. He added that one of Birju’s slippers was found inside the drain, confirming that he had fallen in.
Eyewitnesses alleged that the incident occurred due to government negligence, stating that if the sewer had been properly covered, Birju would not have lost his life.
After the incident, the manhole was covered. Delhi Police said they are investigating whether safety norms were violated and are examining the agencies who are responsible for maintaining sewer infrastructure in the area.
The incident comes close to another tragedy in Delhi. On February 5, 2026, 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhayani died after falling into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri. His family alleged that there were no warning boards, reflectors, or barricades around the site. Several officials were later suspended, and a case was registered.
In that case, Delhi police said for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board. His family also alleged negligence on the part of both the Delhi police and the DJB. The incident led to widespread public criticism over mismanagement and delayed response by authorities. Investigations have so far led to the arrest of two people.
Delhi Police said that the statements of the witnesses are being recorded in Birju’s case, and responsibility for the uncovered manhole is being examined. Further investigation is underway.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: