Delayed Wages, Slow Servers and Garbage Around: Volunteers of Atal Canteens Navigating Life Amid Challenging Circumstances

Asked if the site has a security guard, Mayanak said that there was one who was outside the canteen. Mayank also said that they provide food directly to the disabled people who come there, without them waiting in line.

He added: “If the food is left even after the distribution, it is sent back to the centralised kitchen. However, we don’t send any customers away, we feed whoever comes. The registration time is from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm for lunch, and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for dinner, following which the registration website automatically closes. When there are server issues and the registration site is closed, we provide food to those who couldn’t get themselves registered.”

Problems With Food Quality

Another problem that the people complained about is the quality of food. A young man (who wished to be unnamed), who has been visiting the canteen to avail its benefits, said that they received uncooked rice and lentils on multiple days.

According to the scheme, the menu serves roti, rice and lentils everyday, but the variety of sabzi (vegetables) is changed. The aforementioned customer said: “Many times we do not even receive the pickles that are shown in the posters. The quality of the food is very bad, even the sabzi variety is not changed and we get aloo (potato) sabzi everyday. When we call the toll free number to complain about the issue, nobody answers the call.”

He further said: “We only eat to feed ourselves, we are poor people and we cannot afford to eat anywhere else.” However, some customers appreciated the food, saying that the food quality is mostly good. A customer said that only on some days the food’s quality was bad, but overall it is quite good and affordable.