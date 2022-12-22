Smokers Eye Alternative Nicotine Products to Replace Cigarettes

As smoking continues to threaten the health and wellness of people worldwide, some individuals have been seeking alternatives to cigarettes. The global Smokeless Tobacco market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. Considerable growth for the market is expected as more people see the benefits of smokeless tobacco products compared to cigarettes, including a more pleasant experience and a wide variety of flavors. Moreover, smoking bans and awareness associated with cigarette consumption will likely further the progress of smokeless tobacco, particularly among the young and high-income groups.



Smoking has been a significant health concern for decades, and various solutions — along with policies and programs — have been sought to help make quitting easier. Many people have tried to ditch the habit, but it doesn’t happen so easily. In 2018, around 55.1% of adult smokers attempted to quit. Only 7.5% of smokers successfully stopped smoking that same year. Alarmingly, fewer people were making attempts to quit at all in recent memory, with quitting rates declining from 2019 to 2020 for the first time since 2011.



Even casual smokers have fallen victim to the habit, causing a big worry for the health industry. Those who smoke four or fewer cigarettes per day — considered light smoking — still meet the criteria for addiction. A recent study found that 85% of the daily cigarette smokers were either mildly, moderately, or severely addicted to cigarette smoking. As such, manufacturers, health establishments, and individuals are producing more innovative interventions and solutions.







The rise of alternatives





Alternatives have been viewed and studied as a way for smokers to reduce their use of cigarettes. E-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, heat-not-burn (HNB) products, and nicotine pouches are some emerging methods that aim to give users new ways to enjoy smoking without the smoke, smell, or drip that comes with tobacco usage. Compared to burning tobacco, researchers hope that these products could potentially emit fewer chemicals that are dangerous to human health.



These products have been helpful in slowly weaning smokers off their dependence on tobacco or cigarettes. One of the most popular methods is the nicotine pouch, which comes in different strengths. ZYN nicotine pouches range from low levels of 2mg to stronger levels of 8mg, allowing experienced nicotine users to adjust their intake slowly. By lowering the nicotine levels of the pouches, users can gradually decrease their reliance on tobacco or cigarettes.



Some products aim to provide a similar experience to smoking cigarettes without the hassle of smoke and unpleasant smells. PODA Lifestyle and Wellness has been stirring up the smoking industry with its proprietary Beyond Burn Poda Pods. These pods use a tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine. They have been able to capitalize on a rapidly growing HNB market, which reached $9.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to double by 2024, especially once PODA Lifestyle's patents are approved across 65 countries.



Will these products overtake the market?



Currently, these products have yet to equal traditional cigarettes. The prevalence and access to these products remain relatively low compared to regular smoking, but it is believed that the market for them will continue to grow as more products emerge. Solutions for battling addiction and dependency on tobacco and nicotine will need to reach the mainstream to guide people toward kicking the habit for good. The outlook, fortunately, remains hopeful as technology and the demand for more of these methods continues to advance.