Step Inside the Story: The Best American Road Trips for True Crime Fans

True crime fans know the feeling of getting pulled into a fascinating mystery. Maybe you've spent hours listening to podcasts about notorious criminals, watching documentaries about unsolved murders, or researching the details of a decades-old investigation. But what if you could take that fascination beyond your headphones or TV and visit the places where these stories actually happened?
Across the United States, historic neighborhoods, preserved homes, and infamous landmarks offer opportunities to explore the country's most compelling criminal cases. You can walk Chicago's former gangland streets, investigate the Victorian-era mysteries of New England, or step inside an Iowa farmhouse that remains the site of one of America's most notorious unsolved murders.
A road trip to these destinations brings history into focus in a way that Netflix documentaries and podcasts simply cannot replicate. With guided experiences from US Ghost Adventures, you can hear the stories behind these locations while standing just steps away from where history unfolded.
From Prohibition-era gang violence to shocking Victorian murder cases, America's criminal history offers plenty of fascinating destinations. Instead of only listening to another true crime episode on your next drive, plan a trip that brings you face-to-face with the locations behind the stories.
Here are five destinations worth adding to your itinerary:
Chicago, Illinois: Explore the streets shaped by notorious gangsters, bootleggers, and infamous criminal investigations.
Boston, Massachusetts: Discover sensational 19th-century murder cases and the city's darker historical mysteries.
Fall River, Massachusetts: Visit the infamous Lizzie Borden House, where an unsolved double murder captured national attention.
San Diego, California: Explore the Gaslamp Quarter and its colorful history of gambling halls, brothels, and police raids.
Villisca, Iowa: Step inside the preserved house where eight people lost their lives in an unsolved 1912 murder.
Chicago's criminal history reads like a classic gangster movie, complete with bootlegging empires, dangerous rivalries, and dramatic shootouts.
During Prohibition, organized crime flourished throughout the city as powerful figures like Al Capone fought to control lucrative illegal businesses. Their influence helped establish Chicago as one of America's most recognizable centers of organized crime.
One of the most infamous incidents was the St. Valentine's Day Massacre on February 14, 1929.
Seven members and associates of George "Bugs" Moran's gang were shot inside a North Side garage by gunmen posing as police officers. Although Capone was widely suspected of ordering the killings, nobody was ever prosecuted for the massacre. The crime remains one of the defining mysteries of the city's gangster era.
The experience brings guests through historic neighborhoods while exploring stories connected to gang conflicts, Dillinger's Alley, and other chapters of Chicago's troubled past. It's an opportunity to experience the city's history in person rather than simply hearing another account of its notorious criminals.
Boston has centuries of history, and some of its most fascinating stories involve sensational crimes that captivated the public long before television and true crime podcasts existed. The city's 19th-century newspapers regularly covered shocking murders, dramatic courtroom proceedings, and investigations that turned ordinary neighborhoods into national talking points.
One particularly notorious case was the 1849 murder of Dr. George Parkman.
A wealthy Boston resident, Parkman disappeared in November, prompting a citywide search. Investigators eventually discovered human remains hidden inside Harvard Medical College, leading them to Professor John Webster. Webster was convicted of Parkman's murder and executed in 1850.
The sensational trial attracted enormous crowds and widespread newspaper coverage, making it one of the most talked-about criminal cases of its time.
The guided walking experience visits historic downtown locations and explores stories connected to Boston's most infamous crimes. Pair the experience with visits to historic neighborhoods and museums to build a fascinating true crime-focused Boston itinerary.
Few American murder cases have inspired as much lasting fascination as the 1892 Borden murders. In Fall River, Massachusetts, Andrew and Abby Borden were found murdered inside their home on August 4, 1892. Their daughter, Lizzie Borden, became the central suspect and was eventually arrested.
The case quickly became a national sensation. Newspaper coverage followed every development, from the initial investigation to Lizzie's highly publicized trial in 1893. Despite the prosecution's efforts, the jury found her not guilty.
Nobody else was convicted of the murders, and the question of who killed Andrew and Abby Borden continues to fascinate true crime enthusiasts.
Today, visitors can step inside the actual house where the murders occurred. The Lizzie Borden House has been preserved as a museum and overnight destination, allowing guests to explore the rooms associated with one of America's most famous unsolved double murders.
Owned by US Ghost Adventures, the property offers historical house tours, evening experiences, and opportunities for overnight stays.
For true crime fans, this is an especially memorable road trip stop. Rather than simply imagining the crime scene while listening to a podcast, you can walk through the historic property and see the setting for yourself.
San Diego might be better known for its sunny beaches and waterfront attractions, but its historic Gaslamp Quarter has a much more complicated past.
During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, this downtown neighborhood developed a reputation for gambling, prostitution, drinking establishments, and other illicit activities.
One of the area's most notorious sections became known as the Stingaree. Gambling halls, saloons, and brothels operated throughout the district.
In 1912, authorities launched a major crackdown on the district. Police raided numerous brothels and arrested 138 women, who were subsequently sent out of town by train. The raids marked a significant moment in the effort to reshape downtown San Diego's reputation.
You can explore this fascinating chapter of local history with Old Cali and the War for the West: Gaslamp District Experience with San Diego Ghosts and US Ghost Adventures. This approximately two-hour experience explores the Gaslamp Quarter's earlier identity and the colorful characters who shaped the city before it became the modern tourist destination visitors recognize today.
As you walk through the district, you'll encounter historic streets and buildings that offer a glimpse into San Diego's complicated past. It's a particularly interesting tour for true crime fans who want to explore the complex history of a city beyond its most famous murder cases.
Not every notorious American crime happened in a major city. In the small Iowa community of Villisca, an ordinary home became the center of one of the country's most disturbing unsolved murder investigations.
On the night of June 9, 1912, the Moore family attended a local Presbyterian church service before returning home with two young guests, sisters Ina and Lena Stillinger.
By the following morning, all eight occupants of the house were dead. Josiah and Sarah Moore, their four children, and the two visiting girls had been murdered while they slept. The crime shocked the community and sparked an extensive investigation.
Investigators pursued numerous leads and examined several suspects. One suspect, traveling minister George Kelly, was tried twice but ultimately acquitted. Despite the investigation and multiple theories about the killer's identity, nobody was ever convicted.
The case remains unsolved more than a century later.
Today, the structure is preserved as the Villisca Axe Murder House. The historic property allows visitors to explore the farmhouse and learn about the events of June 1912. Its restoration offers a remarkable glimpse into what the home looked like during the period of the murders.
US Ghost Adventures operates the property and offers daytime historical tours, private experiences, and overnight stays.
For anyone fascinated by unresolved investigations, Villisca offers a rare opportunity to visit the actual setting of a century-old case that still has no definitive answer.
True crime stories become even more fascinating when you can visit the places where they unfolded. From Chicago's notorious gangsters to the unsolved mysteries of Fall River and Villisca, these destinations offer opportunities to experience American history from an entirely different perspective.
Make your next road trip more memorable with a guided experience from US Ghost Adventures. Walk historic streets, explore infamous properties, and hear the stories that continue to capture the public's imagination. Book a true crime tour or historic house experience and step inside the story for yourself.
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