Step Inside the Story: The Best American Road Trips for True Crime Fans

True crime fans know the feeling of getting pulled into a fascinating mystery. Maybe you've spent hours listening to podcasts about notorious criminals, watching documentaries about unsolved murders, or researching the details of a decades-old investigation. But what if you could take that fascination beyond your headphones or TV and visit the places where these stories actually happened?

Across the United States, historic neighborhoods, preserved homes, and infamous landmarks offer opportunities to explore the country's most compelling criminal cases. You can walk Chicago's former gangland streets, investigate the Victorian-era mysteries of New England, or step inside an Iowa farmhouse that remains the site of one of America's most notorious unsolved murders.

A road trip to these destinations brings history into focus in a way that Netflix documentaries and podcasts simply cannot replicate. With guided experiences from US Ghost Adventures, you can hear the stories behind these locations while standing just steps away from where history unfolded.

WHAT ARE THE BEST DESTINATIONS FOR TRUE CRIME FANS?

From Prohibition-era gang violence to shocking Victorian murder cases, America's criminal history offers plenty of fascinating destinations. Instead of only listening to another true crime episode on your next drive, plan a trip that brings you face-to-face with the locations behind the stories.

Here are five destinations worth adding to your itinerary:

Chicago, Illinois: Explore the streets shaped by notorious gangsters, bootleggers, and infamous criminal investigations.

Boston, Massachusetts: Discover sensational 19th-century murder cases and the city's darker historical mysteries.

Fall River, Massachusetts: Visit the infamous Lizzie Borden House, where an unsolved double murder captured national attention.

San Diego, California: Explore the Gaslamp Quarter and its colorful history of gambling halls, brothels, and police raids.

Villisca, Iowa: Step inside the preserved house where eight people lost their lives in an unsolved 1912 murder.

Chicago, Illinois: Follow the Trail of America's Most Notorious Gangsters