Gujarat Nephrology Association ends strike, awaits govt response

The Gujarat Nephrology Association (GNA) on Thursday called off its strike, which was initiated on August 14 in response to the inequities observed in dialysis rates within the ambit of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The association has taken this decision while awaiting an official response from the state government regarding the resolution of their concerns.

However, a spokesperson from the association has indicated that they might contemplate withdrawing from the coverage offered by PMJAY, if the state government fails to adequately address their demands.