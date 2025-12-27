Gujarat to Set Up 336-Acre Medical Device Park in Rajkot, Boosting Manufacturing Ecosystem

Gandhinagar, Dec 26: The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) is set to establish a new, sector-specific Medical Device Park at Nagalpar in Rajkot. This initiative aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the medical device industry, supporting manufacturing, research, and global export.

The GIDC's new Medical Device Park in Nagalpar will be spread across 336 acres. It is designed to be a complete ecosystem, facilitating product development from the initial research stage through testing, manufacturing, and eventually exporting products worldwide.

Location and Connectivity

The Nagalpar location offers excellent logistics and connectivity. It is strategically near major ports like Pipavav (125 km), Kandla (198 km), and Mundra (243 km). Rajkot Airport connects the Saurashtra region to major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, facilitating domestic and international travel. The park is just 9 km from NH27, a major national highway linking cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Delhi.