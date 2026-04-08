Former BJP corporator Sejal Gohel Resigns Citing Security Concerns within the Party, Joins Congress, and later Re joins the BJP within Hours

Key Points:
Former BJP corporator Sejal Gohel resigned from the BJP ahead of the Gujarat local body polls and joined the Congress.
She later left the Congress and immediately rejoined the BJP within hours of leaving the party in the first place.
Gohel claimed that she faced a security threat in the BJP but returned to the party, stating that the Congress had misled her.
A quick change in political party ahead of an election is something that has happened several times in the past. However, switching parties before an election and returning within hours is a lesser-known phenomenon that recently occurred in Gujarat. Ahead of the local body elections scheduled for April 26, 2026, Bhavnagar witnessed a shocking turn of events after a former BJP corporator joined the Congress and returned to the BJP within hours.
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Sejar Gohel, a 30-year-old BJP corporator, alleged that she resigned from the BJP on April 6, 2026, after feeling unsafe within the party. She claimed that she did not feel secure despite being a councillor. Gohel said, “I did not feel secure even as a councillor, and in the BJP, the Dalit, OBC, and minority communities are being exploited. When I did not feel secure as a councillor, how would a common person feel secure in the BJP?”
Her resignation from the party further raised questions after she claimed that her family was not safe following her report on illegal liquor activities. She emphasised that the saffron party did not support her at all. Sejal belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and was a BJP corporator in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. She later stated, after re joining the BJP, that the Congress had misled her.
Why did Sejal Gohel come back to the BJP?
Gohel stated that she had realised her mistake and re joined the BJP within hours of leaving the party. She told The Indian Express that she had been misled by some Congress leaders and had made the mistake of leaving the BJP. “I did that under their (Congress leaders’) influence. But when I realised my mistake, I returned to the party (BJP),” said Gohel.
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The former BJP corporator refused to reveal the names of the Congress leaders who allegedly misled her, stating that she did not know their names.
Her narrative was immediately debunked by Congress member Manoharsinh Gohil, who stated that Sejal had been in contact with the party for the last three to four months. “She came to me yesterday along with two of our ward leaders. I told her that she could join the Congress, but we would not be able to give her any commitment (including that of a party ticket),” Gohil told The Indian Express.
Some took a dig at her for not even changing her saree after re joining the BJP, while others stated that there was no involvement of the ED in her return to the party. One user on X claimed, “Ideology lasted exactly till the phone rang.”
The local municipal polls will take place on April 26, 2026, and the results will be declared on April 28, 2026.
[VS]
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