Former BJP corporator Sejal Gohel Resigns Citing Security Concerns within the Party, Joins Congress, and later Re joins the BJP within Hours

Why did Sejal Gohel come back to the BJP?

Gohel stated that she had realised her mistake and re joined the BJP within hours of leaving the party. She told The Indian Express that she had been misled by some Congress leaders and had made the mistake of leaving the BJP. “I did that under their (Congress leaders’) influence. But when I realised my mistake, I returned to the party (BJP),” said Gohel.

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The former BJP corporator refused to reveal the names of the Congress leaders who allegedly misled her, stating that she did not know their names.

Her narrative was immediately debunked by Congress member Manoharsinh Gohil, who stated that Sejal had been in contact with the party for the last three to four months. “She came to me yesterday along with two of our ward leaders. I told her that she could join the Congress, but we would not be able to give her any commitment (including that of a party ticket),” Gohil told The Indian Express.

Some took a dig at her for not even changing her saree after re joining the BJP, while others stated that there was no involvement of the ED in her return to the party. One user on X claimed, “Ideology lasted exactly till the phone rang.”

The local municipal polls will take place on April 26, 2026, and the results will be declared on April 28, 2026.

[VS]

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