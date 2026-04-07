Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: DMK Leader R Siva Hits Out At AINRC-BJP Alliance For Letting The UT Being Used By The Centre As A Guinea Pig

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The political pot is boiling in Puducherry, and it has an exciting menu to offer. Ahead of the assembly polls occurring on April 9, 2026, politicians from the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance and the Opposition DMK-Congress coalition have addressed several rallies, urging people to vote for their parties.
While AINRC (All India NR Congress) Chief and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy has promised statehood and welfare schemes, Puducherry Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ragavapillai Siva has stated that the Centre uses Puducherry as a guinea pig. He claimed that the Union Government uses the UT as a lab to test its laws and rules.
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N Rangasamy has said multiple times that Puducherry can only be developed if the party ruling the Centre is also in the UT (Union Territory). He mentioned that it removes administrative and bureaucratic hurdles, since the Lieutenant Governor (LG) belongs to the central government and is the major stakeholder in political decisions. However, he has not ruled out statehood and made it clear that he will continue to push for his demands of complete statehood, where the power lies with the local body administrators and no interference by the Centre occurs.
However, R Siva has criticised the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance, stating that N Rangasamy’s demands of statehood hold no substantial position. Addressing the media on April 6, 2026, he hit out at the ruling alliance, stating that they have misgoverned the UT during the past five years.
Speaking of statehood, he said that leaders appointed by the Centre rule over the UT. The LG, Chief Secretary, and the Union Home Ministry run the government, with little to no power in the hands of elected legislators, he added. He also alleged that democracy has deteriorated in Puducherry.
Expanding on the deteriorating condition of the state, Siva highlighted a severe lack of industrial growth over the last five years. He pointed out that essential infrastructure projects, such as long-pending airport expansions and the development of IT parks, remain stalled. Furthermore, he raised alarms over the Union Territory becoming heavily debt-ridden and criticized the Centre's ongoing attempts at electricity privatization.
Bolstering the Opposition's campaign, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a massive rally in Lawspet on April 6, 2026, campaigning vigorously for the DMK-Congress alliance candidates. Echoing Siva’s sentiments, Gandhi accused the BJP of running the UT by remote control and treating the local government like a commission agent rather than a voice for the people.
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Adding another mix to the fray, South Indian actor Vijay’s party TVK is also going to contest the upcoming Puducherry polls. While the TVK will contest 28 seats, their ally NMK will contest 2 seats. Campaigning in Puducherry on April 4, 2026, he criticised both the major alliances, AINRC-BJP and DMK-Congress. He said that both the Congress and BJP being in Centre for many years did not push for a statehood, and internal friction exists in both the alliances.
Puducherry will hold Assembly Elections in a single phase on April 9, 2026. According to the official data from the Election Commission of India (EC), about 9.5 lakh voters will vote for 294 candidates contesting the polls. Puducherry has 30 assembly seats, while 3 additional seats are reserved for members nominated by the Government of India.
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