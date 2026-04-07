Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: DMK Leader R Siva Hits Out At AINRC-BJP Alliance For Letting The UT Being Used By The Centre As A Guinea Pig

AINRC's Push for Synergy And Statehood

N Rangasamy has said multiple times that Puducherry can only be developed if the party ruling the Centre is also in the UT (Union Territory). He mentioned that it removes administrative and bureaucratic hurdles, since the Lieutenant Governor (LG) belongs to the central government and is the major stakeholder in political decisions. However, he has not ruled out statehood and made it clear that he will continue to push for his demands of complete statehood, where the power lies with the local body administrators and no interference by the Centre occurs.

Opposition Alleges Central Interference

However, R Siva has criticised the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance, stating that N Rangasamy’s demands of statehood hold no substantial position. Addressing the media on April 6, 2026, he hit out at the ruling alliance, stating that they have misgoverned the UT during the past five years.

Speaking of statehood, he said that leaders appointed by the Centre rule over the UT. The LG, Chief Secretary, and the Union Home Ministry run the government, with little to no power in the hands of elected legislators, he added. He also alleged that democracy has deteriorated in Puducherry.

Expanding on the deteriorating condition of the state, Siva highlighted a severe lack of industrial growth over the last five years. He pointed out that essential infrastructure projects, such as long-pending airport expansions and the development of IT parks, remain stalled. Furthermore, he raised alarms over the Union Territory becoming heavily debt-ridden and criticized the Centre's ongoing attempts at electricity privatization.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses A Rally In Lawspet, Puducherry

Bolstering the Opposition's campaign, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a massive rally in Lawspet on April 6, 2026, campaigning vigorously for the DMK-Congress alliance candidates. Echoing Siva’s sentiments, Gandhi accused the BJP of running the UT by remote control and treating the local government like a commission agent rather than a voice for the people.

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