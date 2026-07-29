Organ Donor Gaurav Dave Gives New Lease of Life to Four; Donates Eyes, Kidneys, Liver and Heart

GAURAV DAVE, a 25-year-old man, was declared brain dead after suffering a brain haemorrhage on July 13, 2026. He has saved the lives of three critically-ill patients in his home city and an equally serious heart patient in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. A Green Corridor was also created in Indore on Monday July 27, 2026 to facilitate the transportation of his organs safely. Gaurav Dave was accorded a Guard of Honour for his family's life-saving decision.

His heart was allocated to a 28-year-old patient at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad. His liver was transplanted into a 42-year-old man at Apollo Hospital, Indore. Gaurav’s kidneys were transplanted into a 22-year-old and a 52-year-old woman at Choithram Hospital. His eyes were donated to an eye bank for corneal transplantation in Indore.

Following the prescribed protocol of the hospital, a specialist team at Apollo Hospital conducted two medical assessments before declaring Gaurav Dave brain dead on July 26, 2026.

Green Corridor to transport Gaurav Dave’s Organs

From Apollo Hospital to Devi Ahilyabai Holar Airport, a green corridor has been cleared in just 13 minutes to airlift Gaurav’s heart to Ahmedabad. Another Green Corridor to Choithram Hospital took 16 minutes to transport his kidneys. The Indore Traffic Police coordinated both transfers with support from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), Apollo Hospital, and the Muskan Parmarthik Trust.

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Gaurav lost his life but his organs gave life to four other individuals. As a mark of respect, Gaurav was accorded with the Guard of Honour at the Ram Bagh Crematorium, a tribute instituted by the Madhya Pradesh government for organ donors.

His family members, hospital staff, Muskan Trust volunteers, and public representatives bid him a tearful and respectful farewell, remembering a young man whose final act gave life to others.

Gaurav Dave: Lost Battle to Brain Haemorrhage

Gaurav Dave was a casting director and aspiring actor. He was the son of Satish Dave and Kavita Dave of Khajuri Bazaar. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital Phase II after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage on July 13, 2026. Despite intensive treatment, the medical staff and doctors declared him brain dead after the mandatory two-stage certification process had been completed.

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Gaurav’s sister, Vaidehi Rathi, brother-in-law Palkesh Rathi, and brother Ritik Chavare took the decision after consulting with doctors and volunteers of Muskan Parmarthik Trust, and agreed to donate his organs to save other’s life. They donated Gaurav’s heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes.

Gaurav Dave: A Hero Beyond The Screen

25-year-old Gaurav Dave dreamed of becoming an actor on the big screen. Though his journey ended at such a young age of 25, his family's decision to donate his organs transformed multiple lives, making his final act of courage and generosity.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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