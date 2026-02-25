Seven Children Undergo Life-Saving Spine Surgeries at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

Doctors at the camp described the procedures as highly intricate, typically lasting four to five hours, involving delicate work around major nerves and blood vessels.

Continuous neuro-monitoring during surgery was critical, with any error potentially resulting in severe injury or paralysis. An American neuro-monitoring team, along with anaesthesia specialists, assisted to ensure patient safety.

Financially, such procedures cost between Rs five and 10 lakh in private hospitals, but all surgeries at the Government Spine Institute were provided free of charge.

Among the patients was a nine-year-old child who underwent a ‘growing rod surgery’, designed to straighten the spine while accommodating future growth.

The camp is expected to benefit children from Gujarat as well as other states, providing families with access to treatment that would otherwise be financially or technically out of reach.

The surgeries were led by Dr Piyush Mittal and Dr Prerak Yadav of the Spine Institute, with anaesthesia support from Dr Reema Vansola and Dr Kinjal Anand.