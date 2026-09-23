How a Bone Marrow Transplant Test Led To a Rape Investigation in Gujarat's Morbi; Husband of Former BJP Leader Accused

A MEDICAL TEST conducted to determine the compatibility for a bone marrow transplant has unearthed a six years old rape case. In Gujarat’s Morbi region, on September 9, 2026, a woman filed a complaint against the husband of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accusing him of sexually assaulting her back in 2020. The complainant’s husband is a blood cancer patient, who had undergone a routine blood test along with the couple’s son to determine whether the two were compatible for a bone marrow transplant. It was revealed that the son was not the biological child of her husband, after which the woman confessed that she had been raped six years ago.

How the Bone Marrow Test Uncovered the Alleged Rape

Police said they have initiated an investigation against the husband of a former councilor of Morbi Nagarpalika following a complaint filed by the woman. As per a police official, the woman had received a payment of Rs 1 lakh from the accused, who ran a women’s clothing store, for her husband's treatment. She was unable to return the borrowed money due to financial constraints, consequent to which the accused summoned her to his house and raped her.

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Speaking to mediapersons in Morbi, Deputy Superintendent of Police J.M. Aal said, “On September 9, a woman filed a police complaint accusing the man of raping her in 2020. The complainant and accused were acquainted through a boutique and the accused had given Rs1 lakh to the woman for the treatment of her husband. The woman said in her complaint that the man used to ask him to return the money. One day he called her to his house and allegedly raped her.”

When asked why the woman waited five years before filing the complaint, the Deputy Superintendent said that medical tests appeared to indicate that her husband was not the biological father of their child. Following this, she informed her husband about the alleged rape and subsequently approached the police.

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“The husband of the complainant is suffering from blood cancer and requires a bone marrow transplant. When they went to check compatibility with their son, they did not match. The woman then told him about the (2020 rape) incident and then filed the complaint,” Aal said.

Can the Son Be a Bone Marrow Donor For Biological Father?

In cases where a biological father is suffering from blood cancer, his son may be considered a potential bone marrow or stem cell donor because they are genetically haploidentical, meaning they share a half-match. This is because the child can inherit half of their Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) markers from the father. A transplant may be considered when more suitable donors, such as siblings, are not available.

Morbi, along with eight other municipalities in Gujarat, was upgraded to the status of a municipal corporation on January 1, 2025.