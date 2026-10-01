Gujarat Police Registers FIR Against Three Recognized Unregistered Political Parties; Alleges Crores of Tax-Evasion Fraud

THE GUJARAT POLICE have filed cases against three Gujarat-based Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPP) and all related individuals, based on complaints by the Income Tax department on Sunday, September 27, 2026, The Indian Express Reported. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the crime branch on Friday, which alleged that the government suffered losses of Rs 560 crore over false donations of around Rs 1,870 crore received by three RUPPs.

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The functioning of the RUPPs came to light after a BBC News Hindi report earlier this month. The investigative report revealed that donations were made to six RUPPs, which were more than the national parties, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the financial year 2023- 2024.



The parties that came under focus were the Aam Janmat Party, Bharatiya National Janata Dal, Garib Kalyan Party, New India United Party, Satyawadi Rakshak Party and the Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party.



FIR by Gujarat Police

According to the report by The Indian Express, Gujarat police filed an FIR against three parties, i.e. the Bharatiya National Janata Dal, Swantantrata Abhivyakti Party and Garib Kalyan Party. Furthermore, the police have also booked four individuals linked to the Bharatiya National Janata Dal, three from Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party and eight linked to the Garib Kalyan Party.

The police reportedly alleged that these three parties received huge amounts of monetary donations from multiple donors and also sent the money back to the donors account, according to Deccan Herald. These parties, as the earlier reports suggested, were not engaged in any political activity, and had sent the money back after deducting a commission, the police reportedly alleged.