TMC Name-Symbol Row: Election Commission Provides New Symbols to TMC Factions Ahead of the Upcoming Bypolls in West Bengal

On the other hand, TMC under Mamata Banerjee has shown their dissatisfaction with ECI’s ruling. Member of the Parliament, Kalyan Banerjee said to the press about the multiple legal infirmities in the order. “This order is contrary to law.” MLA Kunal Ghosh—who acts as a spokesperson of Mamata’s TMC faction, and is also Mamata loyalist—however, stated that they are ready with their plans and assured the party supporters of the Plans A, B, C, D planned by the supremo.

The Indian National Congress (INC) also showcased their opposition to this order, claiming it to be a “bullet through the heart of Indian democracy.”

ECI Issues Name and Symbol

The TMC faction led by Mamata was reported to have submitted their choice of alternative name and symbol to the polling panel at around 11:36 pm on Thursday, while mentioning “under strongest protest.”

The Ritabrata faction has proposed three names to the ECI. They are, ‘Nationalist Trinamool Congress’, ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and ‘West Bengal Trinamool Congress’ respectively.

See Also: “How to Trust Such Snakes?” Netizens React to TMC MP June Malia’s Viral ‘Teach Them a Lesson’ Video Amid Speculation Over Her Joining BJP

The ECI issued its decision on the requests submitted by the two factions. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was given the symbol of a football player and the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress.’ The rebel faction led by Ritabrata was allotted the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ with an envelope as its election symbol. Both these parties would now launch their campaign and proceed towards the upcoming bypolls with these names and symbols respectively.

How Did the TMC Break Into Multiple Factions?

After the defeat in the legislative elections, a number of TMC leaders began to rebel against the party and its ‘illegal’ manners of operation. However, surprisingly a bunch of the lot began to hint at their potential jump to the triumphant Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) camp. Despite the loud proclamation of BJP President Samik Bhattacharya to block all TMC members trying to join BJP, the process of swapping jerseys had already begun under the radar.