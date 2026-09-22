Journalist Ravi Nair to Stay in Jail as Gujarat High Court Grants Adani Group More Time to Respond to the Appeals Against Custody

THE GUJARAT HIGH COURT, on Monday, September 21, 2026, adjourned Journalist Ravi Nair’s plea challenging his arrest over a criminal defamation case earlier this year. He was convicted by a Judicial Magistrate in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in February 2026, for allegedly defaming the Adani Group. After this, Nair was released on bail during his appeal against the conviction, but was taken into custody last week after a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Sessions Court.
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Subsequently, Nair challenged his custody in this criminal defamation case, which was adjourned by the high court on Monday, in order to grant more time to Adani Enterprises to respond. Justice MK Thakker of the Gujarat high Court who presided over this plea by Nair issued a notice on Nair’s Petition, granting more time to Adani Enterprises.
On Monday, September 21, 2026, during the hearing at the Gujarat High court, senior counsel representing Adani Enterprises asked for some time to place “certain legal and factual aspects” related to the case.
On the other hand, Advocate Abhik Chimni, Ravi Nair’s counsel, objected to this request and called for interim relief. According to legal news outlet, Bar and Bench, Abhik Chimni argued that the matter was already at the appellate stage, and hence his client should not have to spend even a day in jail. “They have no position to say anything in this matter. A Supreme Court judgment squarely covers me. This is at an appellate stage. This is not even the trial. Why should I even spend one day in jail," Chimni stated.
However, Justice MK Thakker and the court opined that they want to ensure a fair opportunity to the complainant as well. “In the opinion of this court, when the complainant is represented on issuance of notice a fair opportunity is required to be given,” the court said. As of now, the court will hear the matter on September 23, 2026.
The Adani group had filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Ravi Nair for a series of tweets on X, and authorship of digital articles that accused the Adani Group of innumerable unethical practices. Adani Group alleged that Nair posted a number of tweets from his X account, and published articles on a website called “adaniwatch.org,” accusing the business group for corruption, crony capitalism, environmental degradation, using government agencies for company benefit and unethical business practices among others. The defamation suit claimed that these allegations by Ravi Nair were false and unverified, and carried the intention of damaging the company reputation.
Nair countered these defamation allegations against him, claiming the tweets were based on documents/materials available online, and that fair criticism did not amount to defamation.
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Subsequently, Nair was convicted by the Gane magistrate court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, and was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 on February 10, 2026. Nair had challenged this verdict before a sessions court. He was released on bail as the case proceedings continued. However, earlier this month when he failed to appear before the Court, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, following his arrest.
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