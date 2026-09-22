Journalist Ravi Nair to Stay in Jail as Gujarat High Court Grants Adani Group More Time to Respond to the Appeals Against Custody

On the other hand, Advocate Abhik Chimni, Ravi Nair’s counsel, objected to this request and called for interim relief. According to legal news outlet, Bar and Bench, Abhik Chimni argued that the matter was already at the appellate stage, and hence his client should not have to spend even a day in jail. “They have no position to say anything in this matter. A Supreme Court judgment squarely covers me. This is at an appellate stage. This is not even the trial. Why should I even spend one day in jail," Chimni stated.

However, Justice MK Thakker and the court opined that they want to ensure a fair opportunity to the complainant as well. “In the opinion of this court, when the complainant is represented on issuance of notice a fair opportunity is required to be given,” the court said. As of now, the court will hear the matter on September 23, 2026.

What is Ravi Nair vs. Adani Enterprises Case?

The Adani group had filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Ravi Nair for a series of tweets on X, and authorship of digital articles that accused the Adani Group of innumerable unethical practices. Adani Group alleged that Nair posted a number of tweets from his X account, and published articles on a website called “adaniwatch.org,” accusing the business group for corruption, crony capitalism, environmental degradation, using government agencies for company benefit and unethical business practices among others. The defamation suit claimed that these allegations by Ravi Nair were false and unverified, and carried the intention of damaging the company reputation.