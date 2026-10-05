'Create Fear Among Criminals': Supreme Court Directs Delhi Police to be "Very Harsh" on Crimes Against Women Amid Rising Rape Cases in the Capital

ON MONDAY, October 5, 2026, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those committing crimes against women. The bench, led by Justice JB Pardiwala, said this while hearing a suo motu case over recent incidents of rape, harassment and other crimes against women in Delhi-NCR. The court said that to curb these crimes, it is necessary to create fear among those committing them.

The court said that the Delhi Police needs to create an environment where women feel safe while travelling at night in public places. If they are using public transport, they should not fear being raped, assaulted or harassed and should be able to walk freely on the streets. The Supreme Court said to the Delhi Police that they need to be “very harsh” against the offenders.