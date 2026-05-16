BJP Govt Tightens Cow Slaughter Laws in Bengal Before Bakrid

Bengal’s new BJP government issued fresh directions on 14 May 2026 for strict enforcement of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, banning public slaughter of cattle and buffaloes and making official fitness certification mandatory before slaughter.

The notification, issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs Department cited a 2018 Calcutta High Court order and directed authorities to strictly implement the provisions of the decades old law across the state. Under the order, no person can slaughter bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, buffaloes or buffalo calves without obtaining a certificate declaring the animal “fit for slaughter”.

The certificate can only be jointly issued by the chairman of a municipality or the sabhapati of a panchayat samiti along with a government veterinary surgeon. The officials must certify in writing that the animal is either over 14-years-old and no longer fit for work or breeding, or has become permanently incapacitated because of age, injury, deformity or incurable disease.

“In case of refusal to issue such a certificate, the aggrieved person may prefer an appeal to the State Government within 15 days,” the notification said.

The government also clarified that slaughter can take place only at municipal slaughterhouses or facilities designated by local authorities. Slaughter in “any open public place” has been “strictly prohibited”. Authorised officials have powers to inspect premises where illegal slaughter is suspected.

The government has also said that butchers and meat traders must hold proper licences and that meat sold in markets must carry official certification confirming it came from authorised slaughter facilities.

The notice warned that violations of the provisions could attract imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both. All offences under the 1950 Act are cognisable.

While government has described the move as enforcement of existing law and court directives, critics said the stricter implementation could affect Muslim traders, butchers and traditional Qurbani practices. The notification does not mention exemptions for religious slaughter, although Section 12 of the 1950 Act allows the state government to grant exemptions for religious, medicinal or research purposes.