Gurugram to Launch Platform to Consider People’s Advice

The Gurugram administration will soon launch the “Soch Gurugram” platform to consider the ideas of the people to improve the facilities being offered to them.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri urged the city’s residents to share new ideas with the administration through this platform and play an innovative role in the development of the district.

Under this initiative, the residents can send their ideas at ‘contact@sochgurugram.in’.

“A new campaign is being launched in Gurugram which is named ‘Soch Gurugram’,” Khatri told IANS.

“On this platform, any citizen of Gurugram district can share their views about the development of the district or improving the facilities. These ideas can be on topics related to health, education, sanitation, environment, employment, urban and rural areas, technology, etc.,” he said.

“The administration will implement the ideas on the ground. So, people will see the result of this new campaign themselves. We also want to tell all the villagers of the district that they can be our next innovator for the district’s development. So come forward and share your ideas as much as possible,” Khatri said. (IANS)