Thursday, November 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Gut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Gut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity

Hormone regulating gene expression in the liver and this regulation is abnormal in obesity

0
Obesity Hormone
Gut hormone FGF15 in mice and its human counterpart FGF19 turn off fat-producing genes in the liver. Pinterest

One key gut hormone released a few hours after eating, turns off fat production by regulating gene expression in the liver and this regulation is abnormal in obesity, according to a new study.

The researchers from the University of Illinois (UI) found that the gut hormone FGF15 in mice and its human counterpart FGF19 turn off fat-producing genes in the liver.

The hormones are released a few hours after eating when the body transitions from feeding to fasting.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

FGF15/19 activates regulatory molecules to enter the nucleus, the center of the cell where DNA is stored and inhibits gene expression, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This gut hormone actually acts as a breaker of insulin action, and specifically inhibits lipogenesis in the liver so that it is tightly regulated,” said UI molecular and integrative physiology Professor Jongsook Kim Kemper in the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

“For example, with the holidays coming up, if you eat some cookies, the body will release insulin, which promotes lipogenesis. If lipogenesis is not reduced later when the body enters the fasting state, excess fat will accumulate in the liver, so the FGF19 hormone puts the brakes on fat production.”

Obesity Hormone
It also could have implications for other diseases such as diabetes or certain cancers, for which obesity is a risk factor. Pixabay

Furthermore, in experiments involving mice with obesity and human patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the researchers found that the pathway for turning off fat production was dysregulated.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: फ्लू के लिए नई थेरेपी, कर सकती है कोविड-19 से लड़ने में मदद : शोध 

The genes that the gut hormone regulates were highly active, the FGF15/19-activated regulatory molecules did not even enter the cell’s nucleus and the suppression markers were not added to the genes.

“This study could be very important for understanding this pathway and investigating how it is abnormal in obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease,” Kemper said.

“It adds to our understanding of obesity, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and other metabolic disorders. It also could have implications for other diseases such as diabetes or certain cancers, for which obesity is a risk factor.

ALSO READ: Self-Care Guidelines To Boost Immunity, With Special Reference To Respiratory Health

“Based on this study, we potentially could search for therapeutic treatment options to target this pathway and increase regulatory function.” (IANS)

Previous article50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace
Next articleSolomon Islands To Ban Facebook For National Unity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Solomon Islands To Ban Facebook For National Unity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of the Solomon Islands has defended its plans to ban Facebook, insisting the move would preserve “national unity.” Ministers say the world's...
Read more
Lead Story

50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 50 percent of the men feel that there is an increased bias against women at the workplace, said a new survey. According to...
Read more
Lead Story

Here Are 10 Ways To Improve Self-Awareness Levels

NewsGram Desk - 0
Emotional intelligence tends to fuel one's performance on the personal front as well as professionally. Right from your self-assurance, empathy, and positivity to your...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Solomon Islands To Ban Facebook For National Unity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of the Solomon Islands has defended its plans to ban Facebook, insisting the move would preserve “national unity.” Ministers say the world's...
Read more

Gut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One key gut hormone released a few hours after eating, turns off fat production by regulating gene expression in the liver and this regulation...
Read more

50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 50 percent of the men feel that there is an increased bias against women at the workplace, said a new survey. According to...
Read more

Here Are 10 Ways To Improve Self-Awareness Levels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Emotional intelligence tends to fuel one's performance on the personal front as well as professionally. Right from your self-assurance, empathy, and positivity to your...
Read more

Cooking With Biomass Fuels Damages Lungs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who cook with biomass fuels like wood are at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of...
Read more

Pregnancy Stress Affects Infant’s Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that infants' brains may be shaped by levels of stress their mothers experience during pregnancy. The study, published in the journal eLife,...
Read more

What Does The Future Hold For Online Entertainment?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
It’s hard to say exactly what kind of the year 2020 has been for the entertainment industry. While cinemas and theatres across the western world...
Read more

Self-Care Guidelines To Boost Immunity, With Special Reference To Respiratory Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the monsoon winding down and winter moving in, colder weather will arrive soon, making us more prone to catching the flu or common...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada