From Delivering Food to Earning Rs 1 Crore: The Inspiring Story of a Faridabad Swiggy Rider Who Wrote Stories on Pocket FM

Then, things got even harder. Ajit met with an accident that left him with multiple fractures. He was limited to his bed, unable to work or move around freely. To make matters worse, there were loans to repay, money that had been borrowed earlier for his sister's wedding. With his income suddenly gone and bills piling up, Ajit fell into a difficult, depressing phase of his life.

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Story Writing Became Ajit’s Biggest Plot-Twist

While recovering in bed, Ajit began searching for work-from-home opportunities that he could manage despite his injuries. During this search, he came across a job listing for writers at Pocket FM, an audio storytelling platform known for hosting audio dramas and serialized fiction. Even though he had never worked as a professional writer before, Ajit decided to give it a shot.

Determined to make the most of this opportunity, he began writing from his bed, sometimes completing four or five story episodes in a single day. His hard work paid off quickly. Within just three months of starting, one of his stories climbed to the number one spot in a Pocket FM writing contest. As a reward, he received a payment of Rs 20,000, and without hesitation, he handed the entire amount to his mother.

Interestingly, Ajit's own life struggles found their way into his writing. His story "Brahmyodha" features a lead character named Vidyut, a small-town orphan on a quest to find his father, someone who could offer him financial stability. In many ways, Vidyut's search for security mirrors Ajit's own real-life journey through hardship toward a better future.

Ajit's success is not an isolated case either. Pocket FM has been quietly creating financial opportunities for many aspiring writers across India. In 2025 alone, the platform paid out around $36 million, roughly Rs 300 crore, to its pool of creators. This shows just how much earning potential exists for talented storytellers on such platforms, even for those who never had formal writing backgrounds.

Ajit Kumar's journey from cycling through Faridabad's streets delivering food to becoming a celebrated writer earning crores is a powerful reminder that circumstances do not have to define our future. Even during his most painful and uncertain moments, injured, in debt, and unsure of what came next, Ajit found a new path simply by staying determined and open to opportunity. His story has resonated widely online, encouraging many others to believe that with hard work and a little courage, life can offer a completely unexpected, and much brighter, plot twist.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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