From Delivering Food to Earning Rs 1 Crore: The Inspiring Story of a Faridabad Swiggy Rider Who Wrote Stories on Pocket FM

Key Points:
Ajit Kumar from Faridabad, a Swiggy rider earned Rs 1 crore after writing stories for Pocket FM.
Lockdown forced him to work as a Swiggy Rider, just to support his family financially.
He started writing stories for Pocket FM and made his fortune.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
SOMETIMES LIFE takes the most unexpected turns, and one young man from Faridabad is proof of that. Ajit Kumar once pedaled a bicycle for hours every day, delivering food orders for Swiggy just to make ends meet. Today, his life looks completely different. Ajit has become a crorepati, not through delivery work, but by writing stories for the audio platform Pocket FM. His journey from struggling delivery worker to successful writer has now inspired thousands of people online.
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Ajit's story did not begin easily. He had once been pursuing his medical studies, hoping to build a stable future for himself and his family. But when the pandemic lockdown hit, it disrupted his family's income and left them in a tough financial spot. With no money to continue his education, Ajit had to give up his medical studies altogether.
To support his family, he turned to food delivery, working with Swiggy. His days were incredibly demanding. He worked shifts stretching up to 16 hours, and on some days, he cycled nearly 100 kilometers just to complete around 20 delivery orders. It was exhausting, physically draining work, but Ajit kept going because his family depended on him.
Then, things got even harder. Ajit met with an accident that left him with multiple fractures. He was limited to his bed, unable to work or move around freely. To make matters worse, there were loans to repay, money that had been borrowed earlier for his sister's wedding. With his income suddenly gone and bills piling up, Ajit fell into a difficult, depressing phase of his life.
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While recovering in bed, Ajit began searching for work-from-home opportunities that he could manage despite his injuries. During this search, he came across a job listing for writers at Pocket FM, an audio storytelling platform known for hosting audio dramas and serialized fiction. Even though he had never worked as a professional writer before, Ajit decided to give it a shot.
Determined to make the most of this opportunity, he began writing from his bed, sometimes completing four or five story episodes in a single day. His hard work paid off quickly. Within just three months of starting, one of his stories climbed to the number one spot in a Pocket FM writing contest. As a reward, he received a payment of Rs 20,000, and without hesitation, he handed the entire amount to his mother.
Interestingly, Ajit's own life struggles found their way into his writing. His story "Brahmyodha" features a lead character named Vidyut, a small-town orphan on a quest to find his father, someone who could offer him financial stability. In many ways, Vidyut's search for security mirrors Ajit's own real-life journey through hardship toward a better future.
Ajit's success is not an isolated case either. Pocket FM has been quietly creating financial opportunities for many aspiring writers across India. In 2025 alone, the platform paid out around $36 million, roughly Rs 300 crore, to its pool of creators. This shows just how much earning potential exists for talented storytellers on such platforms, even for those who never had formal writing backgrounds.
Ajit Kumar's journey from cycling through Faridabad's streets delivering food to becoming a celebrated writer earning crores is a powerful reminder that circumstances do not have to define our future. Even during his most painful and uncertain moments, injured, in debt, and unsure of what came next, Ajit found a new path simply by staying determined and open to opportunity. His story has resonated widely online, encouraging many others to believe that with hard work and a little courage, life can offer a completely unexpected, and much brighter, plot twist.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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