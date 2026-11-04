Who are five Haryana IAS officers allegedly involved in the Rs 504 crore scam? Here are details

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The IAS officers against whom the CBI has sought prosecution sanction

Vineet Garg- A senior 1991 batch IAS officer, has been alleged by CBI in the chargesheet that he was involved in the dishonestly misappropriation of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s funds in a notorious conspiracy with the then branch manager of IDFC First Bank’s sector 32 Chandigarh branch, Ribhav Rishi. CBI has named Rishi as the Chief architect of the fraud.

When Garg took the helm of the board in December 2024, He passed six deposits with the IDFC FIRST Bank. Before him, the bank had competed for the fixed deposits of the board but didn’t receive any.



Saket Kumar- The investigative agency further alleged that the then commissioner of development and panchayats department, also

created a mess with Rishi and others in the funds related to the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. Using his authority illegally over the scheme funds he selected two banks (IDFC Small Bank and AU Small Finance Bank) in an oral instruction rather than giving it in writing, CBI claimed.



Pankaj Kumar- He was the principal secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, also involved in a major fraud in Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board. As per the CBI on July 1, 2025 he fixed a meeting of Rishi with Rajesh Sangwan, the Controller of Finance and Accounts of the Board before there was no prospects of opening any account with the IDFC First Bank. Later on the order of Agrawal, an account was opened with the bank instead of exploring other bank options.

When a Rs 10 crore fraudulent debit was detected in February 2026 Sangwan went to Agrawal. Agrawal allegedly discouraged Sangwan to fill an FIR in the matter, even a fellow IAS officer, Mukesh Ahuja,

who was serving as the Controller of Finance and Accounts of the Board, advised him to register an FIR.

CBI also alleged that persons related to Rishi offered Agrawal an escort service at Hotel Wyndham, Mohali, on January 10, 2026.



Mohammad Shayin- Before moving to the finance department, Shayin received an undue benefit of Rs. 1.67 lakh from Rishi while he was the MD of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL). In the finance department he allegedly lifted the restrictions over putting government funds with the IDFC First Bank. CBI has said that the timing of both the incidents is closely linked with determining his intentions.

According to the CBI Shayin with other officials also broke a fixed deposit which was profitable solely with the intention of transferring the fund from IndusInd Bank to IDFC Bank’s sector-32 branch in Chandigarh.