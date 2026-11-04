In UP villages, digital libraries struggle to deliver on their promise

When the government scheme arrived in 2025, he hoped it would build on that effort. “We were excited that our local effort had now become part of a larger government project. But my happiness did not last long because the materials supplied were of very poor quality. At first look, it was clear that the scheme was being rolled out just as a formality.” Since then, he said, “our hands have been tied. The operational control has shifted mostly to the panchayat secretary, leaving us helpless.”

His library has been absorbed into the government scheme, combining his initial resources with state supplies. But the promised IT setup, with computers, smart TVs and official internet, is yet to arrive. With the equipment delayed, he said, the services remain on hold, and the internet he once offered on a personal level has also been cut off.

Shelves full, little to read

A library can function without all the promised facilities if the books are relevant. But that is also a problem here.

Shiva, a class 6 student, estimates that the library holds more than 600 books, but for him, only “NCERT books from class six to twelve are useful.” He added, “Sometimes I try reading the other books like children’s literature or biographies, but I cannot understand them right now.”

For older students, the gap is wider. “Exam-related books are most important for us, but those books are not available here at all,” said Sonam. “What is available here is limited to NCERT, current affairs, and general study material. We need many other reference books, but they have not arrived yet.”

The problem, then, is not simply the number of books, but their relevance.

Every library in Jalaun is to receive roughly 850 books from the National Book Trust (NBT), and 189 more from the state government. 101Reporters has seen the full inventory. These largely span children’s literature, poetry, biographies and general science.

However, most of the youngsters in the village are studying locally and preparing for competitive exams, where the main bottleneck is a shortage of targeted material. In this context, the supplied titles offer limited practical use.

Sandeep Singh, a teacher in a government-run senior secondary school, said that these books do not follow school or degree curricula, nor do they include the objective practice sets, reasoning guides or solved papers needed for exams like the UP Police or SSC. “Expecting working villagers occupied with daily labour to read literature is equally unrealistic, leaving the collection out of sync with the community's primary educational needs,” he said.