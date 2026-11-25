A SARPANCH in Haryana’s Bhiwani district has set an example after a heartening gesture, refusing to accept ₹11 lakh, gold jewellery, and other gifts offered at his son’s wedding. The offering was given by the bride’s family as shagun (blessing), despite the groom’s side denying any monetary gifts. The video of the incident has gone viral, with the internet praising the village sarpanch, Vedpal Singh.

The wedding was reportedly held on Sunday, November 22, 2026, when the father of the groom refused to accept the dowry, saying that marrying off a daughter should not become a financial burden on her parents. According to media reports, the bride, Deepanshi, is the daughter of Virender Narayan, a retired Army subedar and resident of Friends Colony in Bhiwani. She married Vedpal’s son Vikas in a ceremony that saw both families agree to keep the wedding free of dowry.