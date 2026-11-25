AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A SARPANCH in Haryana’s Bhiwani district has set an example after a heartening gesture, refusing to accept ₹11 lakh, gold jewellery, and other gifts offered at his son’s wedding. The offering was given by the bride’s family as shagun (blessing), despite the groom’s side denying any monetary gifts. The video of the incident has gone viral, with the internet praising the village sarpanch, Vedpal Singh.
The wedding was reportedly held on Sunday, November 22, 2026, when the father of the groom refused to accept the dowry, saying that marrying off a daughter should not become a financial burden on her parents. According to media reports, the bride, Deepanshi, is the daughter of Virender Narayan, a retired Army subedar and resident of Friends Colony in Bhiwani. She married Vedpal’s son Vikas in a ceremony that saw both families agree to keep the wedding free of dowry.
The bride’s family had initially proposed giving Rs 11 lakh as teeka, along with a gold chain and other gifts. However, after Vedpal turned the offering down, the families eventually completed the wedding formalities with just Re 1 and a coconut as shagun.
Vedpal said the decision was aimed at sending a message against the practice of dowry, which continues to put considerable pressure on families of brides. He believes that if the head of the village sets a precedent, other villagers will get inspired and follow the same practices. Bawani Khera MLA Kapoor Singh, a.k.a. Kapoor Valmiki, also praised the groom’s family. The legislator shared that he also arranged his nephew’s wedding for one rupee and is completely against the dowry system.
Vedpal’s only son, Vikas, is an expert in the AI sector, working as his company’s director in Chennai, while the bride, Deepanshi, holds MSc and BEd degrees in mathematics.
The video of Vedpal refusing to accept the dowry was shared on social media and gained praise from the netizens. Many people re-emphasized that such practices should be discontinued in 2026 and strict actions should be taken against those who still seek dowry in the name of gifts and shagun in marriage.
One user wrote, “Great vichaar hai uncle ji ke...bina dowery hi Shadi honi chiye” (Great idea, uncle. Marriages should happen without dowry). Another wrote, “Excellent stand by boy's family.”
Seeking and offering dowry has been banned in India since 1961, with related cruelty also termed as crimes under the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). However, the practice still continues in many parts of the country. There have been several reported cases of newlywed women dying by suicide or being killed by their in-laws over the brides’ families’ failure to meet dowry demands.
The incident of Vedpal Singh rejecting dowry might be seen as a “basic” act, but it sets a precedent for the entire village to eradicate such evils that still plague our society.
[Rh/HP]
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