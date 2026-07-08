Inside Akriti Sutar Death Case: Newlywed Allegedly Abused for Dowry Before Falling to Death in Delhi's Lodhi Colony

DOWRY DEATHS IN INDIA aren’t a surprising thing anymore. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the nation recorded 5,737 dowry-related deaths in 2024. What is supposed to be a social evil that is legally prohibited has now become a painful recurrent experience. The case of 28-year-old Akriti Sutar, who fell to her death from her marital death in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony after facing dowry-related abuse and taunts, has shown how married women are still subjected to this horror.

Akriti Sutar Dies 72 Days After Marriage in Delhi

On Saturday, June 4, 2026, Akriti died after falling from the third floor of her in-laws’ house located in New Delhi Municipal Corporation flats in Palika Kunj. She was rushed to AIIMS hospital, where she was declared dead. The man who had informed the police after seeing her body alleged that her legs were bent at an ‘unusual angle,’ and that he didn't see any blood.

Akriti’s parents and brother allege that she was suffering immense abuse from her in-laws over dowry, while her husband, Arastu Sikka, taunted and threatened Akriti over her job. Arastu Sikka was arrested by the police on Monday, June 6, 2026, and a case has been filed under sections 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Lodhi Garden police station.

A case has also been filed against Arastu’s sister Augustika, who allegedly introduced the couple to each other.

See also: “Mera Jeevan Narak Ho Gaya”: Noida Woman Twisha Sharma Found Dead in Bhopal; Family Alleges Harassment by Husband and In-Laws

Akriti Sutar and Arastu Sikka married on April 24, 2026, just 72 days before Akriti’s death. The couple had dated for over eight years before tying the knot.

Akriti worked as a Sales Executive at a company located in Chhatarpur area, and had thrown a party celebrating her new marriage at her office hours before her death.

When going back to her home after work on Saturday evening, Akriti had talked to her mother via phone call and informed her the same. Some hours later, Akriti’s phone became unreachable, and after repeated efforts to contact her failed, her family began an investigation to search for her.