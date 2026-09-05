National Level-Woman Wrestler Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra By Jumping Into 100-Feet Gorge With Three Children; Family Allege Harassment From In-Laws Over Dowry

A 30-YEAR-OLD NATIONAL-LEVEL WRESTLER jumped to her death in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district on Thursday, September 3, 2026. The woman, along with three of her children, allegedly jumped into a 100-foot gorge from the historic Naldurg Fort. Police said her five-year-old son and one of her two-year-old twin daughters also died in the incident. Her other daughter is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The wrestler has been identified as Ashwini Manohar Paul, who died on the spot along with two of her children, Ajinkya and Kranti. Her other daughter, Veera, was shifted to a government hospital in Dharashiv region where she is currently on ventilator support.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s father, Tanaji Shivaji Mohite, Ashwini had been staying with her parents for the past three months after an argument with her husband and in-laws. The woman, popularly referred to as “Maharashtra’s Tigress” in wrestling circles, had won many medals at the national level, including five gold and six silver medals.

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Her father alleged that his daughter had been facing harassment from her husband and his family over demands for money and other valuables. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against four people, including her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and her husband’s paternal aunt.

Family Alleges Harassment Over Dowry By In-Laws

The complainant said that his daughter had gotten married in 2020. Ashwini and her husband had a son in 2021 and twin daughters in 2024. He alleged that soon after the birth of the daughters, her in-laws began demanding money, gold, and an auto-rickshaw; and harassing her. Investigating officer in this case, Police Inspector Ravindra Gaikwad, stated to reporters that the woman was repeatedly taunted and abused over not bringing in the demanded dowry.

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The woman moved to her parents’ home three months ago, but according to the complaint, the alleged harassment continued through phone calls.

In a statement given to the media, Ashwini’s father said: “My daughter died by suicide due to the harassment from her husband and in-laws for money. For the past three months, she was living with me, but they still used to harass her on the phone. Something must have happened in the last week. I have lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws. I demand that the police take stringent action against them.”

Case Registered Under Bns Dowry Death And Cruelty Sections

On Friday, September 4, 2026, a case was registered at the Naldurg Police Station against Ashwini’s husband and in-laws following her father’s complaint under sections 80 (dowry death), 108 (abetment of suicide), and 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives against a woman) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have booked all four accused named in the FIR. Further investigation is ongoing,” Ravindra Gaikwad said.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in relation to this case. Further details are awaited as police investigation remains underway.