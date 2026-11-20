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Social Media Users Look for the Estranged Family of Late Lalitha Krishnamurthy

After the post went viral, several users stepped in to help trace the missing family of Lalitha Krishnamurthy. A user on X shared that he had contacted Pawan Shetty, who told him that the deceased had been living alone in Mumbai all these years. According to the X user, Krishnamurthy’s daughters had been out of reach for years, and the reason behind their silence remains unknown. The user wrote, “When she died, it was the people of the building who completed the formalities. No one from her own blood came.”

The post further noted that the newspaper notice about Lalitha Krishnamurthy was placed by a cousin of hers who was allegedly present during her final moments. Even though Krishnamurthy has passed away, netizens have joined hands in circulating the newspaper snippet across social media in the hope of receiving a positive response from someone. A Hindustan Times report dated 2026 claimed that India’s elderly population has been on the rise, with the number estimated to reach 347 million by 2050.

Lalitha Krishnamurthy’s case has once again sparked a discourse on the rising number of elderly people living on their own. According to data from a 2026 analysis of the Periodic Labour Force Survey, 20% of India's elderly population are reportedly living alone or with a partner. Several users on social media have reacted to Lalitha Krishnamurthy’s case.

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Netizens React to Death Announcement of Lalitha Krishnamurthy