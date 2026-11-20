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A DEATH NOTICE of an elderly woman named Lalitha Krishnamurthy has been widely circulating on the internet. According to reports, Krishnamurthy had been living on her own for nearly 40 years before her passing on November 13, 2026. A photograph of the death notice published in a newspaper circulated after reports claimed that Krishnamurthy was survived by her daughters, who are nowhere to be traced. The tragic post, circulated by the deceased's relatives and neighbours, has sparked a discourse on the internet about elderly people living alone.
The post has gained more than 300K views on X, with netizens reacting to the sorrowful situation of an elderly woman who was living alone in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As per reports, Krishnamurthy is natively from Tamil Nadu. The passing of Lalitha Krishnamurthy became a talking point on the internet, and what made the news particularly noteworthy was the fact that the search for her daughters is still ongoing. The newspaper announcement has appealed to Lalitha Krishnamurthy’s family or anyone who has information about them. It further urges viewers to contact Usha Laxminarayanan and Pawan Shetty, whose contact details are also mentioned.
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After the post went viral, several users stepped in to help trace the missing family of Lalitha Krishnamurthy. A user on X shared that he had contacted Pawan Shetty, who told him that the deceased had been living alone in Mumbai all these years. According to the X user, Krishnamurthy’s daughters had been out of reach for years, and the reason behind their silence remains unknown. The user wrote, “When she died, it was the people of the building who completed the formalities. No one from her own blood came.”
The post further noted that the newspaper notice about Lalitha Krishnamurthy was placed by a cousin of hers who was allegedly present during her final moments. Even though Krishnamurthy has passed away, netizens have joined hands in circulating the newspaper snippet across social media in the hope of receiving a positive response from someone. A Hindustan Times report dated 2026 claimed that India’s elderly population has been on the rise, with the number estimated to reach 347 million by 2050.
Lalitha Krishnamurthy’s case has once again sparked a discourse on the rising number of elderly people living on their own. According to data from a 2026 analysis of the Periodic Labour Force Survey, 20% of India's elderly population are reportedly living alone or with a partner. Several users on social media have reacted to Lalitha Krishnamurthy’s case.
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Many social media users reacted to Lalitha Krishnamurthy’s death announcement, writing, “The tragedy is not even death. But no kith and kin even know about her death.” While the discourse shifted towards users blaming Western culture and discussing humanity, others took a jibe at the deceased's children, writing, “Just mention the value of the flat she lived in... all her children and their husbands and wives and in-laws will turn up.”
Users also requested others not to jump to conclusions and to remain open to both sides of the story. One user asked, “If a relationship was not cultivated while a person was alive, why would one expect it to improve after their passing?” Another user wrote, “Before judging and condemning the daughters, let's know their side of the story also.” “Internet and smartphones haven't helped connections. They have taken away the connections and relationships!” wrote another user on X.
The search for Krishnamurthy’s daughters continues as more and more posts are being circulated on social media, seeking information and appealing to people to share the death announcement further.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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