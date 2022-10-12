WHO: Worldwide Monkeypox Cases Surpass 70,000 Mark

Case numbers in the global monkeypox outbreak have now topped 70,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Wednesday as it warned that a decline in new cases did not mean people should drop their guard.

The WHO said that case numbers last week were on the rise in several countries in the Americas and it stressed that a slowdown worldwide in new cases could be the "most dangerous" time in the outbreak.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 70,000 cases have now been reported to the U.N. health agency this year, with 26 deaths.

"Globally, cases are continuing to decline, but 21 countries in the past week reported an increase in cases, mostly in the Americas, which accounted for almost 90 percent of all cases reported last week," he told a press conference in Geneva.

"A declining outbreak can be the most dangerous outbreak, because it can tempt us to think that the crisis is over, and to let down our guard," he said.