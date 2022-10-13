Next Apple Watch challenge: Detect 'atrial fibrillation' in people with prior heart condition

As smartwatches come packed with several health features, earlier studies have validated the accuracy of the Apple Watch for the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation (AF) in a limited number of patients with similar clinical profiles. However, in patients with a variety of coexisting ECG abnormalities, there is still a long way to go for smartwatch developers, reveal researchers in the latest study to date.

The study in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier, found that the use of smartwatches is challenging in patients with abnormal ECGs.

Better algorithms and machine learning may help these tools provide more accurate diagnoses, investigators said.

"With the growing use of smartwatches in medicine, it is important to know which medical conditions and ECG abnormalities could impact and alter the detection of AF by the smartwatch in order to optimize the care of our patients," said lead investigator Marc Strik from LIRYC institute, Bordeaux University Hospital, Bordeaux, France.