Global Hunger Index: India slips to 107th position among 121 countries

In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 107th out of 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores.

With a score of 29.1, India has a level of hunger that is serious.

At 19.3 percent, according to the latest data, India has the highest child-wasting rate of all countries covered in the GHI.

This rate is higher than it was in 1998-1999 when it was 17.1 percent.

Nepal is ranked higher at 81, Bangladesh at 84, and even Pakistan at 99.