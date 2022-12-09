'Heart Attack Pandemic' on the rise among young Indians

As more and more cases of unexpected heart attacks and even strokes come to light among healthy, young, and middle-aged Indians, a new survey revealed on Friday that both unvaccinated and vaccinated people have been impacted by this new health emergency.

About 51 percent of citizens said they have one or more individuals in their close network who have experienced heart or brain stroke, blood clots, neurological complications, cancer acceleration, or other sudden medical conditions in the last two years.

According to the survey by LocalCircles, a social community platform, 62 percent of citizens said those in their network who developed such conditions were double vaccinated, 11 percent said that those impacted were single-dose vaccinated, and 8 percent said they were not vaccinated.