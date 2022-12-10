Delhi-NCR Peeps! You need a mask upgrade ASAP!!!!

Last month, the pollution levels in Delhi plunged to the severe category with an AQI of 459, recording the worst air pollution levels since December 2021. It is no surprise that Delhi has been ranked as the city with the highest population-weighted PM 2.5 pollution in South Asia by the State of the Global Air report 2022. The city is shrouded in toxic smog through the winter months.

Ironically, this is also the time when the city is abuzz with weddings, events, and festivities, and people are out and about, increasing their exposure to the polluted air.

The impact of exposure to air pollution is often underestimated. While breathing difficulties, coughing, wheezing and chest pain could be the short-term or immediate repercussions, air pollution affects nearly every organ system in our body. Simply put, breathing in dirty air impacts virtually every tissue of the body in the long term, including the cardiovascular system, respiratory system, endocrine (hormone) system, urinary and digestive systems, and fertility, and also affects neurological and mental health. Air pollution remains responsible for the greatest number of deaths, causing 6.7 million deaths in 2019.