Expert Advice on Hormones That Influence Weight

By Dr. Archana Batra

Hormones are the body's most potent chemical messengers, and they have the power to make or break efforts to lose weight and feel good.



Hormones control metabolism and thus are intricately linked to the amount of fat you gain or lose, in addition to blood sugar control and insulin balance.



Burning fat and successfully losing weight is partly a hormonal event. Here are a list of six of the hormones that affect weight and how to improve them:



Insulin Hormones - Insulin is a key hormone in both weight loss and weight gain. Insulin is produced by the pancreas and is responsible for either storing or utilizing blood sugar, depending on your body's needs. Following a large meal, a significant amount of insulin is released into the bloodstream. Insulin regulates how much fat is stored and how much is converted into energy.



Reduce your intake of all insulin-stimulating foods. White sugar, excessive alcohol, and all processed flours are examples of these. Make the majority of your carbs low glycemic and high in fiber rather than trying to completely cut them out of your diet. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes are some examples. Also regularly engage in moderate exercise.



Estrogen - One of the main female sex hormones is estrogen, but men also have too. In females, the ovaries produce estrogen, which is necessary for processes like ovulation, menstruation, breast development, and boosting bone and cartilage density. Excess estrogen is linked to symptoms such as depression, weight gain, difficulty sleeping, headaches, low sex drive, anxiety, and menstrual problems.



Increased estrogen levels have been linked to diets high in red meat, processed foods, sugar, and refined grains, which may increase your risk of developing chronic diseases.



Cortisol - The adrenal glands produce the hormone cortisol, which is categorized as a steroid hormone. It is responsible for a variety of tasks that keep you strong and healthy. The hormone lowers inflammation, aids in converting fat into energy, and maintains blood sugar levels that influence appetite. Even in the morning, it aids in making you feel rested. However, when it is in excess, it may result in weight gain. Cortisol is sometimes referred to as a stress hormone because the body produces more cortisol in response to stress.



Consume stress-relieving foods such as oranges, which are high in vitamin C and help to lower cortisol levels. Fatty omega-3 fish, black tea, nuts, and seeds can all help lower cortisol levels, which is especially beneficial for weight loss.



Thyroid hormone - Thyroid function and calorie consumption are inextricably linked. This gland aids in health regulation by collaborating closely with hormones secreted by the adrenal glands and reproductive and pancreatic hormones. Weight gain is common in hypothyroid patients due to an underactive thyroid gland. This causes a decrease in the basal metabolic rate, resulting in weight gain, which is the primary symptom of the disease. Hypothyroidism is accompanied by other symptoms such as lethargy, tiredness, and fatigue. Losing weight becomes difficult.



The metabolism is naturally increased by exercise. Everyone should exercise at least three times per week for at least 40 minutes each, but those who have hypothyroidism or may be at risk for it should exercise even more frequently. The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), which turns on the thyroid, can only be produced by the body with the help of iodine.



Leptin Hormone- Leptin is a fullness hormone that tells your hypothalamus - the part of your brain that controls your appetite - that you're full. Obese people may experience leptin resistance. This means that the message to stop eating does not reach your brain, leading to overeating.



Leptin levels can be reduced by engaging in regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and maintaining healthy body weight.



Cholecystokinin Hormone - After a meal, cells in your gut produce cholecystokinin (CCK), a fullness hormone. It is necessary for energy production, protein synthesis, and digestion. Obese people may become less sensitive to cck. This might result in overeating.



Consider regular exercise and a high-protein diet to maintain healthy CCK levels. (SJ/IANS)