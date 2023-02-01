Who offers affordable health insurance in India?

Another option is the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), which is a government-funded health insurance scheme for individuals below the poverty line. This scheme provides coverage for hospitalization, medical treatment, and other expenses related to illness and injury.

For people who do not qualify for government-funded schemes, there are also private health insurance providers such as Chola MS, Apollo Munich, Bajaj Allianz, Max Bupa, Religare and Star Health. We at Chola Health Insurance take care to offer a wide range of affordable health insurance policies.

These policies can be purchased for an individual or for a family. They come with different coverages and benefits. You can purchase a health insurance policy based on the affordability and your requirement from the policy.