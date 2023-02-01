Who offers affordable health insurance in India?

By Kritika G
Health insurance is an essential aspect of financial planning in today's world. With the rising cost of healthcare, it is becoming increasingly difficult for individuals and families to afford medical treatment. In India, there are several options for affordable health insurance.
One option is the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which is a government-funded health insurance scheme for employees in the organized sector. This scheme provides coverage for medical treatment, hospitalization, and other expenses related to illness and injury.
Another option is the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), which is a government-funded health insurance scheme for individuals below the poverty line. This scheme provides coverage for hospitalization, medical treatment, and other expenses related to illness and injury.
For people who do not qualify for government-funded schemes, there are also private health insurance providers such as Chola MS, Apollo Munich, Bajaj Allianz, Max Bupa, Religare and Star Health. These providers offer a wide range of affordable health insurance policies.
These policies can be purchased for an individual or for a family. They come with different coverages and benefits. You can purchase a health insurance policy based on the affordability and your requirement from the policy.
It is important to shop around and compare the different policies offered by different companies before making a decision. It is also important to check the details of the policy, including the coverage, exclusions, and limits, to ensure that you are getting the best value for your money.
Coverage
Look at the illnesses that you require to be covered under the policy if any. Identify a policy that offers the same and read up on the additional coverage benefits that you get with the policy.
Premium
This depends on the insurance company, the coverage of the policy, the number of people covered, etc. Only choose a policy if the premium is affordable for you.
Sum insured
This is the amount you can get from the company against the policy in the event of an accident/injury as covered by the policy.
Turnaround time
In the event of an accident/injury, find out the turnaround time between raising the claim and receiving the claim amount. You should not have to suffer any financial burden when you have an insurance policy to make the process seamless for you.
In conclusion, there are several options for affordable health insurance in India, including government-funded schemes and private health insurance providers. Take the time to look at options that are available to you, identify the policies that will suit your budget and requirement and make sure you purchase a health insurance policy for yourself and for your family members. It is important to be covered under a policy in order to avoid financial strain in case of an accident/injury.
There are a variety of affordable health insurance policies available from various providers in India.
