mother donates kidney to son





Further tests revealed that he was suffering from high blood pressure for five years. "The family is from Lucknow and has only two members -- mother and son. The mother works in a private company. As soon as she came to know that her son could be saved through transplantation, she agreed to donate the organ to him," Prof Singh said.



Prof Manoj Yadav, who was a part of the transplant team, said that the procedure was done free of cost under the Asadhya Rog Scheme.



"A team of doctors from the urology and nephrology departments of SGPGIMS also assisted the KGMU doctors in the procedure," he said.