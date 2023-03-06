An inclusive DIY guide to diagnosing developmental delays in children

By: Priyamvada Kowshik

Dr. Supriya Bhavnani was on maternity leave when we first connected. Speaking passionately about her research and the multidisciplinary nature of the project she handles, she took breaks to attend to her infant each time he stirred awake and sought his mother's attention. In those moments of seamlessly moving from discussing her research into translational neuroscience and soothing her infant son shone the irrepressible and cohesive spirit of women's work.

Bhavnani (38) is a neuroscientist at Sangath, a mental health organization headquartered in Goa. Her primary area of research is neurodevelopment in young children. She is the co-principal investigator of multiple multidisciplinary and global projects involving neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and developmental pediatrics, as well as engineers and app developers. The team aims at creating simple tablet-based neurophysiological assessment tools, including games that children above two and a half years can play.

The objective is to create tools validated by evidence, that can be taken out of control, expensive and specialist settings of urban clinics, into low-resource settings where they can be of help to all children - a rural PHC, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) or Anganwadi center. The tools will measure development in the cognitive, social, and fine motor domains of children.