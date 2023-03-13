Cough & cold cases increase by 40% amidst H3N2 scare

Cases of cough and cold here have increased by about 40 percent in the last few months.

The Noida Health Department conducted a study involving 3,500 patients in the last three weeks wherein 660 patients showed Covid-like symptoms.

However, Covid-19 was not confirmed on antigen tests in any of the patients.

Experts have linked it to the fast-growing influenza H3N2. A person sick with influenza gets cured in around three days but suffers from a cold and cough for at least 3-4 weeks.

In a conversation with IANS, Senior Physician and Diabetologist Dr. Amit Kumar apprised that there is a lot of difference between Influenza H3N2 and Covid.

He said that even though the symptoms of both diseases are similar, Covid-19 spreads more easily than the flu.