At least 400 medicinal plants have anti-diabetic properties

These medicinal plants have been the basis of many drugs to manage diabetes after analysing data available on PubMed while citing examples of herbal formulations like BGR-34 prepared by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).



Marketed by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, BGR-34 contains not one but many active compounds derived from four medicinal herbs namely 'daruharidra', 'gudmar', 'methi' and 'vijayasar'.



"Apart from this, 'giloe' and 'majeeth' have also been added to increase immunity as well as anti-oxidants levels," said Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director, AIMIL Pharmaceuticals.



Last year, a study by the AIIMS Delhi found that BGR-34 is effective not only in reducing sugar but obesity as well. This ayurvedic medicine also improves the body's metabolic system.



The study titled 'Treatment on Nature's lap: Use of herbal products in the management of hyperglycemia', also noted that though partial research has been conducted on eight plants, including pomegranate, 'shilajit', bean, tea, 'ginkgo biloba' and saffron which have shown anti-diabetic properties, more trials are needed.