Your social media post on mental health can affect job prospects: Study

While it may be healthy to discuss mental health challenges on social media platforms, it can affect the way potential employers view job applicants, according to a study.

Researchers from North Carolina State University set out to determine the extent to which posts about mental health on the job platform LinkedIn affected perceptions of an individual's personality and future performance in the workplace.

In the study, they involved 409 professionals with hiring experience and also made them hear an audio interview of the candidate, based on which they were asked about the job candidate’s personality and future performance in the workplace.

The results, published in the Journal of Business and Psychology, showed that people who saw the LinkedIn post about mental health challenges viewed the job candidate as being less emotionally stable and less conscientious.

The interview also did not affect the views of participants about the job candidate's conscientiousness. In other words, the perceptions evaluators had after seeing the LinkedIn profile largely persisted throughout the interview, the researchers said.

"People are often encouraged to discuss their mental health struggles on social media with the goal of reducing the stigma associated with mental health challenges," said Lori Foster, co-author of a paper on the study and a professor of psychology at North Carolina State University.