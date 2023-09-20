10 practical tips for managing stress in college.

Once students start going to college, that is the time a sense of independence, a sense of individuality, and also a sense of defiance comes into play. Why defiance? Because independence and individuality want to override the wisdom of the world, especially when it comes from parents, grandparents, and teachers.

That age is the time to try new things, starting with vocation experiments, food experiments, and partner experiments, which entails relationships. Because they were firmly constrained in school, their attention on studies becomes a little loose-ended in college. Furthermore, college students' fickleness, waviness, and indecisiveness place them at high risk of stress and anxiety.

Mickey Mehta, a global leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach shares with IANSlife some effortless and quick ways to relax:

Splash or keep your face in running water for a while till everything cools down and your eyes are relaxed, Just pat dry, and then breathe.

Herbal teas can help you feel better, alleviate depression's physical symptoms, and reduce stress. You can also choose to do nothing and close your eyes. As you inhale and exhale, observe your breath while you're sitting. Your mind automatically comes to the present moment when you are conscious of every breath that you take in and out. The steadiness of the mind, its capacity for ability, and its capacity to work in unison are all present when the mind is present in the moment. The shattered parts of the mind become one piece, the mind becomes one and enters that state of oneness, and so well-being and tranquility happen, going from stress and strain to harmony.

Step beyond the four boundaries, stroll slowly, and up and descend the steps. A relaxing stroll can do wonders for your mental health. It enhances self-perception, self-esteem, mood, and sleep quality while lowering stress, anxiety, and exhaustion.

Go to the nearest tree and embrace or touch it to get some oxygen. They support the body in reducing the physiological effects of stress. The stress-related chemicals cortisol and adrenaline are both lowered by simply sitting and gazing at trees.

Go outside and spend some time in the sunlight, stand or sit and feel the breeze on your skin (wind bath), Be mindful.

A natural method of curing one's mind, body, and spirit is aromatherapy. Inhaling fragrances stimulates the olfactory system, which has a variety of psycho-physiological impacts on people. It assists in reducing stress and enhances one's general state of mind.

Call your loved ones on the phone and have a conversation. Laugh it away. Catharsis, or a sense of relief, is a result of talking. Increased levels of dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins, and other feel-good biochemicals are produced during positive conversations.

When you are at home and feeling anxious, you may either have a warm water bath with some sea salt or just sit under the shower, close your eyes, and let your breathing settle down and become regular. Sweating it out after a hot water bath also releases toxins. Hot baths can be a wonderful form of self-care. Your body's relaxation mechanism, the parasympathetic nervous system, can be activated by taking a bath. Every organ, including the brain, is impacted by circadian rhythms, which are strengthened and adjusted by taking a warm bath. Stress is released even when biological toxins are released. Even when muscle tension is relieved, stress is also relieved, which improves your mood.

To dissolve into gravity, lie down in Shavasana, often known as the position of a state of relaxation After that, begin to inhale and exhale slowly from your toes all the way up, imagining breathing out stress. After 5-7 minutes, you should feel light as a feather. As more and more mental stress and bodily tension are removed, the breath becomes more relaxed. It promotes mental clarity and harmony, which may also relieve tension and headaches while reducing weariness and fending off anxiety.

Chanting helps reduce imbalances and signs of depression, as well as promotes happiness, relaxation, and the ability to concentrate and pay attention. Chanting also modifies voice and breath. Humming is one of the most basic yet profound sounds we can create for ourselves. It is a self-soothing sound that has physical effects on us, lowering blood pressure and heart rate while releasing endorphins and oxytocin, two powerful neurochemicals that have been shown to reduce stress and promote calmness and sleep.

Last but not least, seek out nice company or find a place to be alone and quiet so that you can find serenity and solace. Do you believe this helps to solve problems? certainly not, but the propensity to approach problems from diverse perspectives and opinions and the ability to deal with and cope with them develop, leading to a growth in self-assurance, self-conviction, self-reliance, and a positive outlook on life and skills.