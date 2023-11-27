Various pathogens responsible for surge in acute respiratory illnesses among children in China

China:- Various pathogens are responsible for a surge in acute respiratory illnesses among children, Chinese health authorities said on Sunday as paediatric departments across the country grappled with caseload, the media reported.

National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said the growth in cases was being driven by the influenza virus as well as rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus, South China Morning Post reported.

He urged medical facilities to provide timely and up-to-date information about demand for paediatric and fever outpatient services, and for schools to take adequate preventive measures.