5 ways to stay true to your weight loss journey

Weight loss journey:- In today’s fast-paced world, where the demands of modern life take precedence over physical and mental health needs, it is crucial to emphasise the significance of prioritising a healthy lifestyle. However, the journey towards a healthier life poses a challenge for millions of individuals worldwide, largely due to concerns related to weight and obesity. The issue of obesity is undoubtedly multifaceted, with genetic and lifestyle factors contributing to its complexity.

The key to effectively addressing this challenge lies in adopting a positive, resolute approach and embracing a determined mindset. In the pursuit of a healthier life, it's crucial to shift focus from short-term solutions and instead concentrate on achieving and sustaining long-term weight loss and improved fitness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that obesity rates have been steadily increasing, leading to various health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. With one of the world’s fastest-rising obesity rates, India is fighting a constant health crisis. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the vulnerability of individuals with obesity to severe outcomes. According to estimates, India has 135 million obese people. A report published by the World Obesity Federation earlier this year highlights that the obesity risk in Indian women will rise to 13 percent, and in men to 8 percent by 2035. These statistics underscore the importance of addressing obesity as a public health issue and the need for individuals to take control of their weight and health.