US Supreme Court Will Not Restrict Access to Abortion Pill

The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the abortion pill mifepristone. The drug, which was used in nearly two -thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year will remain widely available.

In the ruling, justices found that abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the FDA’s approval of the medication. The case has now been thrown out.

This is the court’s first abortion decision since justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

