One Lesson from COVID-19? Students Can Thrive During Hardship

One Lesson from COVID-19: At Cedar Creek Elementary in Lacey Township, N.J., “Little Lion Helpers” serve as role models for autistic peers.

At Gateway Regional High School in Woodbury Heights, N.J., a “comfort closet” offers donated suits and prom dresses to students in need. Every teacher has a key.

And at Reeds Road School in Galloway, N.J., the Latino Family Literacy Project provides free English classes to parents of multilingual learners.

These and similar efforts flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time often defined by widespread learning loss and a widening attainment gap. Yet in New Jersey, about 15% of schools saw student proficiency in math or English rise, according to an assessment by the state’s Department of Education.

Now, a trio of reports from Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Rutgers University-Newark’s Promising Practices Project sheds light on how these schools defied expectations – and whether strategies developed during the pandemic can prepare schools for future disruptions.

Commissioned by the state Department of Education in 2023, researchers from the New Jersey State Policy Lab, housed at the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers-New Brunswick, and the Joseph C. Cornwall Center for Metropolitan Studies at Rutgers-Newark visited 52 schools where testing proficiency rates increased and/or exceeded predicted expectations. Led by Elizabeth Cooner, executive director of the Policy Lab, and Charles Payne and Vandeen Campbell of the Cornwall Center, they investigated whether instructional practices during the pandemic were innovative, effective and could be replicated.

Interviews with staff revealed consistent themes: a supportive school culture; meaningful relationships among staff, students and families; professional learning for teachers; and high expectations for all.

The most successful schools were also responsive to the needs of underserved groups – Black and Hispanic students, multilingual learners, students with disabilities and those from low-income households.

Promising practice schools scored about 10 points higher in English and math than a typical New Jersey school overall and in terms of the performance of historically underserved students, the researchers noted in their findings.

Teachers used data to drive personalized learning and collaborated with families to support student progress. They also emphasized college and career readiness and social-emotional development.

“The pandemic sparked intense professional collaboration, strengthened ties with families and elevated social-emotional learning,” Cooner said.

Importantly, the study looked beyond affluent districts.

“We were intentional about including schools serving students of color, English learners and those receiving free or reduced lunch,” said Cooner.

The study comes as schools face new challenges – from budget cuts to political backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“We’re in the middle of a storm,” Cooner said. “The very focus of our research – supporting equity and inclusion – is now under threat at the highest levels of government.”

Despite these headwinds, New Jersey continues to lead. In May 2025, U.S. News & World Report ranked the state No. 1 in overall education quality, a measure of K-12 test scores, college graduation rates, student debt and other factors.

The takeaway from the research is clear: diverse, inclusive and supportive school communities drive learning outcomes.

“By amplifying educators’ voices, we show that students thrive in schools with strong cultures, where formative data informs teaching, educators have agency, and all students’ identities are affirmed,” said Charles M. Payne, director of the Cornwall Center and co-principal investigator on the study.

Vandeen Campbell, the center’s associate director, added that a school’s community – fueled by elements such as values, staffing and learning climate – were more important than student composition.

“That tells us a lot as to where we can focus our attention on charting a path forward for education in New Jersey,” she said.